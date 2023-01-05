Golden Globes: ‘Abbott Elementary’ will break network curse and win Best Comedy Series

Following three straight years of Best Comedy Series Golden Globe lineups consisting only of cable or streaming shows, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has broken the monotony and emerged as a solid frontrunner in the current race. It has been seven years since this or any of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honors have gone to a broadcast network program, but the tide now appears sure to turn, especially since the five nominations received by “Abbott Elementary” make it the most-recognized TV program of the year.

The shows challenging “Abbott Elementary” in the 2023 Best Comedy Series contest are 2022 winner “Hacks” (HBO Max), returning contender “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), and first-time nominees “The Bear” (FX on Hulu) and “Wednesday” (Netflix). Although “Hacks” poses a threat in vying for a second consecutive victory, “Abbott Elementary” has an advantage in that the last 10 winning shows in this category have triumphed on their first nominations. The last comedy series to prevail twice in a row was “Glee” in 2010 and 2011.

“Abbott Elementary” also racked up acting bids for its star, Quinta Brunson, and supporting players Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams. It is the first network Best Comedy Series nominee since NBC’s “The Good Place” in 2019 and would be the first such program to claim the prize since Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2014. In that case, the only cable or streaming series in the lineup was HBO’s “Girls” (which won the year before). Since then, broadcast sitcoms have consistently been in the minority here.

HBO’s “Sex and the City” became the first non-network series to win this Golden Globe in 2000, three years after “The Larry Sanders Show” made history as the category’s first such nominee. Aside from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the only broadcast network shows that have prevailed here since the turn of the century are “Desperate Housewives” (ABC; 2005-2006), “Ugly Betty” (ABC; 2007), “30 Rock” (NBC; 2009), “Glee” (Fox; 2010-2011), and “Modern Family” (ABC; 2012).

“Abbott Elementary” would be only the ninth ABC program to win in this category since its inception six decades ago. Besides “Desperate Housewives,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Modern Family,” its predecessors in this regard would be “My Three Sons” (1962), “Barney Miller” (1976-1977), “Taxi” (1979-1981), “The Wonder Years” (1989), and “Roseanne” (1993).

Since “The Sopranos” became the first cable or streaming Best Drama Series Golden Globe winner 23 years ago, the only network shows that have won that award are “The West Wing” (NBC; 2001), “24” (Fox; 2004), “Lost” (ABC; 2006), and “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC; 2007). In that time, just two broadcast programs – PBS’s “Downton Abbey” (2012) and “Wolf Hall” (2016) – have won Best TV Movie/Limited Series.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions