Top 9 Golden Globes acceptance speeches: Ryan Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Coolidge…

After a year away from our television sets, the Golden Globes were back for their 80th anniversary and what an evening it was! The night was filled with exciting winners, fabulous glamor and, as always, terrific acceptance speeches. Some were incredibly funny, others were extremely moving and a good number of them told incredible stories. Below we’ve listed our picks for the night’s best speeches. Which one did you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Carol Burnett Award: Ryan Murphy

Murphy started off his speech with an immensely classy gesture when he asked the audience to give MJ Rodriguez the standing ovation she didn’t get last year when she became the first trans actress to win the Globe for TV Actress – Drama for “Pose.” He then gave moving tributes to several people he’s worked with numerous times including Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope. He then talked about how when he was growing up he “never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show” and how so many people (LGBTQ people in particular) have had to hide their light to survive. He then referenced the people he mentioned earlier as symbols of hope and possibility. “My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved and make them the heroes I longed to see but didn’t in pop culture.” Well said Mr. Murphy.

Best Film Actress – Comedy/Musical: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Just watching her take the moment in at the beginning was wonderful but the veteran actress then told the story of what it was like coming to Hollywood. “When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here. Someone said to me ‘You speak English?’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.’” She then reflected on turning 60, saying, “I think all of you women understand this as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as well.” As she started to talk about the gift that “Everything Everywhere” is, the play-off music started and she quickly said, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up and I’m serious.” She paid tribute to who her character represented and beautifully thanked The Daniels and her co-stars including her “hot dog lover, Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Best Film Actor – Comedy/Musical: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

In accepting his second career Globe, Farrell started by saluting the performance of the category’s presenter, Ana de Armas, in “Blonde.” “I cried myself to sleep the night that I saw your film.” He then thanked writer/director Martin McDonagh who, “changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I begrudgingly will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.” He thanked his on-screen partner Brendan Gleeson: “All I did when I came to work everyday was aspire to be your equal. I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going.” When he started to get played off he quipped, “You can forget that piano.” When he got to Barry Keoghan he said, “When you’re sharing a house with an actor you’re working with—a word of advice Barry: Don’t eat his crunchy Corn Flakes and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. You should never send a man to work on an empty belly.” He even thanked Jenny the Donkey!

Best Film Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

In accepting the night’s first award, Quan first thanked Steven Spielberg for casting him in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and then spoke to his experience growing out of being a child actor. “As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.” He thanked the Daniels “for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.”

Best Film Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

He started by thanking “five people happier” than he was, his three sisters and his parents, saying that his mother was watching above and “kvelling about this right now!” He then said, “I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story.” He mentioned how parts of it appeared in some of his movies but it didn’t start to take shape until he started talking to Tony Kushner when they were working on “Munich.” He then remarked, “Everything I’ve done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it’s not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story… But nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured out when I turned 74 years old. I said, ‘You better do it now.’ And I’m really, really happy I did.”

Best Animated Film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro

Del Toro started his speech by being elated that everyone was back, in person, to celebrate the best in movies and television before adding, “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?” He then declared, “It’s been a great year for cinema…therefore it’s been a great year for animation because animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.” He then thanked his wife who “gave us life when we were inanimate objects…and we’re still inanimate objects.” He also thanked the animators who worked on 60 units over a period of more than 1,000 days of shooting and “gave life and beauty and truth to a tale about life, loss and belonging,” before ending with “See you later!”

Best TV Limited/Anthology Supporting Actress: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Coolidge started getting teary right at the beginning and thanking “five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs” including Ryan Murphy and when she wasn’t able to think of the others, she said, “It was just you, Ryan.” She referenced her getting played off at the Emmys and not getting a chance to thank Mike White. She talked about the giant dreams of hers that fizzled out including being “Queen of Monaco” but returned to White saying that he gave her hope. “You changed my life in a million different ways. Neighbors are speaking to me, things like that.” As she continued to praise White, he could be seen smiling in the audience with tears streaming down his face. “He’s really one of the greatest people,” before making other remarks that got censored here in America.

Best Limited/Anthology Series/TV Movie: “The White Lotus,” Mike White

While still teary-eyed from Coolidge’s speech White admitted, “I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I’m too drunk because there was no food!” He thanked his producers saying, “I would take a bullet for you guys. Maybe not in the heart, but in the foot or the leg or whatever.” He then reflected on selling the project by saying, “Everybody passed. I know you all passed. You all passed on this show, so it’s very gratifying to have this moment,” and pointed to everyone in the audience.

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical: “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson

She may have also won the Globe for Best TV Actress – Comedy/Musical but it was her speech for Best TV Series that was especially touching. She reflected on how much she wanted to make comedy because of people who were in the room that night. Watching Henry Winkler, seeing “Mr. Show” with Bob Odenkirk and Seth Rogen, who she said was “probably high” but everything he had made, made her want to make comedy. “Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh,” before saying, “Hey, Brad Pitt” and paying tribute to her cast standing behind her.

