Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever

Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV Golden Globe of any kind.

Rounding out the 2023 Best Comedy Actress lineup are Selena Gomez (30, “Only Murders in the Building”), Quinta Brunson (33, “Abbott Elementary”), and Kaley Cuoco (37, “The Flight Attendant”), making for an average age of 38. Ortega, who would be the first TV acting Golden Globe winner born during the 21st century, is the second youngest contender in this category’s history, after 19-year-old Patty Duke (“The Patty Duke Show,” 1966). Conversely, Smart ranks behind only Candice Bergen (72, “Murphy Brown,” 2019) as the second oldest woman to ever compete here.

The current youngest comedic TV lead ever honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is America Ferrera (22, “Ugly Betty,” 2007). Claire Danes, who was just 15 when she won her first Best Drama Actress Golden Globe for “My So-Called Life,” has been the overall youngest TV acting Golden Globe victor since 1995. Smart would fall significantly short of the high-end TV winner age record, which has been held since 1989 by John Gielgud (84, Best Supporting Actor, “War and Remembrance”).

Since 2011, the title of second youngest TV acting Golden Globe winner has belonged to Chris Colfer, who took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for “Glee” at 20. If he is displaced by Ortega, it will be by a margin of 129 days. He himself bumped Valerie Bertinelli, whose 1981 victory for “One Day at a Time” at 20 still makes her the all-time youngest Best TV Supporting Actress winner. As it stands, the remaining four TV category low-end age record holders are Ron Howard (23, Comedy Actor, “Happy Days,” 1978), Richard Chamberlain (28, Drama Actor, “Dr. Kildare,” 1963), James Franco (23, TV Movie/Limited Actor, “James Dean,” 2002), and Angelina Jolie (23, TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Gia,” 1999).

This year, 77-year-old Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) could supplant Michael Douglas (74, “The Kominsky Method”) as the oldest winner of Best Comedy Actor. Gielgud, Smart, and the oldest victors in the remaining TV categories will keep their positions regardless of who triumphs this year. The other five record holders in this group are Brian Cox (73, Drama Actor, “Succession,” 2020), Jack Lemmon (74, TV Movie/Limited Actor, “Inherit the Wind,” 2000), Jane Wyman (67, Drama Actress, “Falcon Crest,” 1984), Loretta Young (74, TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Christmas Eve,” 1987), and Claudette Colbert (84, Supporting Actress, “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” 1988).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

