Laura Linney looking to complete Golden Globes triple play with win for ‘Ozark’

A dozen years ago, Laura Linney became the fifth of seven actresses to conquer two lead TV Golden Globe categories by winning Best Comedy Actress for “The Big C” two years after being honored for her work on the limited series “John Adams.” Following her unsuccessful Best Drama Actress bid for Netflix’s “Ozark” in 2021, she now has a second chance to blaze a trail as the first winner of all three Golden Globe awards available to lead TV actresses. Since her show has come to an end and she is up against a slate of category newcomers, she should now stand a better chance of standing out to voters and achieving this impressive feat.

Linney came up short in 2021’s drama actress race against “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, who has passed her role of Princess Diana on to current supporting nominee Elizabeth Debicki. Her other three former challengers – Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), and Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) – were either ineligible or overlooked this time. She now faces Colman’s “Crown” replacement, Imelda Staunton, as well as recent Emmy champ Zendaya (“Euphoria”), two-time film Golden Globe winner Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”), and general first-timer Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”).

Linney may have a statistical advantage in that she would be her category’s third consecutive winner for a farewell performance, after Corrin and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”). Other women who have triumphed here for their final seasons on drama programs include Geena Davis (“Commander in Chief,” 2006), Claire Danes (“My So-Called Life,” 1995), Regina Taylor (“I’ll Fly Away,” 1993), Patricia Wettig (“Thirtysomething,” 1991), and Anne Francis (“Honey West,” 1966).

The only other actress who, like Linney, has achieved the limited and comedy series lead Golden Globe win combination is Laura Dern, who, as the star of “Enlightened,” happened to beat Linney on her second “The Big C” bid in 2012. Danes, Jane Seymour, Christine Lahti, Glenn Close, and Elisabeth Moss have each triumphed as both drama and limited series leads, but are all missing comedy wins.

So far, no lead TV actress has prevailed in both the comedy and drama categories, but a few more besides Linney have been nominated for the two awards. The other members of this group are Heather Locklear (drama: “Melrose Place”; comedy: “Spin City”), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”; “Nurse Jackie”), Katey Sagal (“Married… with Children”; “Sons of Anarchy”), Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”), and Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”; “Friends”).

Seven actors have won two of the three possible male TV lead Golden Globes, with Michael Douglas being the latest entrant on that list. He was preceded by fellow comedy and limited winners Mickey Rooney and Ted Danson, drama and limited victors Richard Chamberlain and Billy Bob Thornton, and comedy and drama champions David Duchovny and Kelsey Grammer.

Linney has also received one Golden Globe nomination for each of the three possible film acting awards, for “You Can Count on Me” (2001; drama), “Kinsey” (2005; supporting), and “The Squid and the Whale” (2006; comedy/musical). Though she lost to Julia Roberts (“Erin Brockovich”), Natalie Portman (“Closer”), and Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line”), she still holds the distinction of being the only individual to earn recognition in all five female lead acting Golden Globe categories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

