Industry vets hoping to cash Golden Globes chips after years out of winner’s circle

With the 80th Golden Globe Awards coming up Tuesday, a collection of showbiz veterans are poised to potentially receive some Golden Globes hardware after a lengthy time out of the winner’s circle — in a handful of cases, several decades.

Since it always helps to have a scorecard, here is yours:

Henry Winkler (nominated as Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor for “Barry”): He has seven Golden Globe nominations to his credit and won twice, but the last time was in 1978 for “Happy Days.” The 45-year victory drought is historic enough, but we also know he would be the first actor ever to win comedy lead and supporting trophies.

(nominated as Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor for “Barry”): He has seven Golden Globe nominations to his credit and won twice, but the last time was in 1978 for “Happy Days.” The 45-year victory drought is historic enough, but we also know he would be the first actor ever to win comedy lead and supporting trophies. Steve Martin (Best TV Comedy Actor for “Only Murders in the Building”): Martin has seven Globes noms to his credit but never won, dating back to the film “Pennies from Heaven” in 1982 — a mere 41 years ago. Some might say he’s a tad overdue.

F. Murray Abraham (Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for “The White Lotus: Sicily”): It’s been 38 years between Golden Globes nominations for Abraham, who won for “Amadeus” in 1985. He’s in a tight race for a second.

(Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for “The White Lotus: Sicily”): It’s been 38 years between Golden Globes nominations for Abraham, who won for “Amadeus” in 1985. He’s in a tight race for a second. Angela Bassett (Best Film Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”): Her lone previous Globe nomination and win came for her star turn in the Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” in 1994. Now 29 years later, Bassett’s time is once again at hand.

(Best Film Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”): Her lone previous Globe nomination and win came for her star turn in the biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” in 1994. Now 29 years later, Bassett’s time is once again at hand. Jamie Lee Curtis (Best Film Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”): Curtis has two wins to show for her seven previous nominations, in 1992 for the TV comedy “Anything But Love” and 1995 for the comedy action thriller “True Lies.” That means she’s been winless for 28 years.

SEEJamie Lee Curtis can win the same Golden Globe category that her mother Janet Leigh won

Emma Thompson (Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”): In her 10 prior nominations, Thompson has a pair of triumphs — one for her acting (“Howard’s End” in 1993) and one for her writing (the screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996). That’s 27 years without a Golden Globe trophy to call her own.

(Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”): In her 10 prior nominations, Thompson has a pair of triumphs — one for her acting (“Howard’s End” in 1993) and one for her writing (the screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996). That’s 27 years without a Golden Globe trophy to call her own. Steven Spielberg (Best Film Drama, Best Director and Best Screenplay for “The Fabelmans”): Unless we count Spielberg’s being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2008, it’s been 24 years since the man has held a Globes statuette — dating back to “Saving Private Ryan” in 1999. He also won for “Schindler’s List” in 1994. This time, he has three opportunities to claim the prize.

(Best Film Drama, Best Director and Best Screenplay for “The Fabelmans”): Unless we count Spielberg’s being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2008, it’s been 24 years since the man has held a Globes statuette — dating back to “Saving Private Ryan” in 1999. He also won for “Schindler’s List” in 1994. This time, he has three opportunities to claim the prize. Julia Roberts (Best TV Movie/Limited Actress for “Gaslit”): This marks Roberts’s 10th nomination, which she’s parlayed into three previous wins — for “Steel Magnolias” in 1990, “Pretty Woman” in 1991 and “Erin Brockovich” in 2001. That last victory came 22 years and five nominations ago.

Baz Luhrmann (Best Film Drama and Best Director for “Elvis”): It’s been 21 years between Golden Globe noms for Luhrmann. The first was in 2002 for “Moulin Rouge.”

(Best Film Drama and Best Director for “Elvis”): It’s been 21 years between Golden Globe noms for Luhrmann. The first was in 2002 for “Moulin Rouge.” Hilary Swank (Best TV Drama Actress for “Alaska Daily”): It’s Swank’s fourth nomination, with two of her previous three noms resulting in wins: “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000 and “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005. While 2005 may seem like only yesterday, it was in fact 18 years ago.

(Best TV Drama Actress for “Alaska Daily”): It’s Swank’s fourth nomination, with two of her previous three noms resulting in wins: “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000 and “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005. While 2005 may seem like only yesterday, it was in fact 18 years ago. Imelda Staunton (Best TV Drama Actress for “The Crown”): Staunton’s lone previous Globes nomination came in 2005 for “Vera Drake.”

(Best TV Drama Actress for “The Crown”): Staunton’s lone previous Globes nomination came in 2005 for “Vera Drake.” John Williams (Best Score for “The Fabelmans”): It’s difficult to imagine that anything connected to the composing legend can have the word “drought” attached to it, but in fact the last Globes win for the 27-time Golden Globes nominee came in 2006 (or 17 years ago) for “Memoirs of a Geisha.” He also won in 1976 for “Jaws,” in 1979 for “Star Wars” and in 1985 for “E.T.”

(Best Score for “The Fabelmans”): It’s difficult to imagine that anything connected to the composing legend can have the word “drought” attached to it, but in fact the last Globes win for the 27-time Golden Globes nominee came in 2006 (or 17 years ago) for “Memoirs of a Geisha.” He also won in 1976 for “Jaws,” in 1979 for “Star Wars” and in 1985 for “E.T.” Todd Field (film screenplay for “TÁR”): Field’s first nom came in 2007 for “Little Children.” His “TÁR” nom is his second.

PREDICTthe Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?