Golden Globes predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be biggest TV winner

When the winners for the 80th Golden Globe Awards are announced Tuesday, January 10 on NBC, one TV program is predicted to walk away with the most trophies: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, this elementary school mockumentary will dominate the television side with a trio of wins for Best TV Comedy Series, Best TV Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Scroll down to see all 2023 Golden Globes predictions by TV show.

Following “Abbott,” a pair of series are predicted to end the night with two trophies apiece: “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.” Our odds-makers say Apple TV Plus’ sci-fi entry will nab statuettes for Best TV Drama Series and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor for John Turturro, and HBO’s buzzy ensemble piece will score wins for Best TV Movie/Limited Series and Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge.

Another six programs are forecasted to receive one statuette each: “The Bear” (Best TV Comedy Actor for Jeremy Allen White), “Better Call Saul” (Best TV Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk), “Black Bird” (Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actor for Paul Walter Hauser), “The Dropout” (Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for Amanda Seyfried), “Euphoria” (Best TV Drama Actress for Zendaya) and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Evan Peters).

Here are Gold Derby’s complete winner predictions by TV show in all 13 categories:

3 WINS

“Abbott Elementary”

Best TV Comedy Series

Best TV Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph

2 WINS

“Severance”

Best TV Drama Series

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor for John Turturro

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

1 WIN

“The Bear”

Best TV Comedy Actor for Jeremy Allen White

“Better Call Saul”

Best TV Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk

“Black Bird”

Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actor for Paul Walter Hauser

“The Dropout”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for Amanda Seyfried

“Euphoria”

Best TV Drama Actress for Zendaya

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Evan Peters

