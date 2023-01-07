Golden Globes predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere’ will be biggest movie winner

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will dominate the Golden Globes for film with four wins out of its six nominations. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our complete predictions organized by film.

We’re anticipating that “Everything Everywhere” will win its top prize, Best Film Comedy/Musical, as well as a clean sweep of its acting categories for lead actress Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. But for writing and directing, we’re expecting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to go in different directions.

Best Director is expected to go to Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” which is also tipped to win Best Film Drama. If Spielberg does prevail it will be his third victory at the Globes following “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” That would make him one of only seven filmmakers to win Best Director three times or more from the Globes. Elia Kazan holds the all-time record with four victories.

Best Screenplay will be awarded to “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is additionally expected to win Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor for Colin Farrell. “Inisherin” actually comes into these awards with the most nominations (eight), and while “Everything Everywhere” is favored to win several of their head-to-head matchups, “Banshees” ranks a close second in our odds for Best Film and in both supporting contests, so it could be “Banshees” that comes away with the most trophies instead.

Do you agree with our forecasts? Make or update your own predictions here before winners are announced.

“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Michelle Yeoh

Best Film Supporting Actress — Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Film Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan

“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Colin Farrell

Best Screenplay — Martin McDonagh

“THE FABELMANS”

Best Film Drama

Best Director — Steven Spielberg

“BABYLON”

Best Score — Justin Hurwitz

“ELVIS”

Best Film Drama Actor — Austin Butler

“PINOCCHIO”

Best Animated Feature

“RRR”

Best Foreign Language Film

“TAR”

Best Film Drama Actress — Cate Blanchett

“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”

Best Song — “Hold My Hand”

PREDICTthe Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?