Golden Globes record: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) would be oldest TV star to win

In 2019, 74-year-old Michael Douglas triumphed on his first Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe bid for “The Kominsky Method” and thus became the oldest person ever honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lead acting on a continuing series. Last year, “Only Murders in the Building” star Steve Martin almost broke this record by two years, but ultimately came up short against Jason Sudeikis (46, “Ted Lasso”). With the reigning champ currently out of contention, Martin now has a second chance to make Golden Globes history.

Martin’s Best TV Comedy Actor bid for the second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders” already makes him the oldest man to ever compete in the category. He surpasses Wilfrid Hyde-White, who was eight months younger than Martin is now when he unsuccessfully vied for the prize as the star of “The Associates” in 1980. He lost to Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H”), who was two days away from turning 44.

This is Martin’s seventh Golden Globe nomination and second on the TV side. He first earned recognition in the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor category for “Pennies from Heaven.” This led to his first of two losses to Dudley Moore, who, after initially winning for “Arthur” in 1982, snagged a bookend trophy for “Micki & Maude” in 1985 against Martin in “All of Me.” Martin was then nominated in the same category for “Roxanne” (1988), “Parenthood” (1990), and “Father of the Bride Part II” (1996) and lost in those respective cases to Robin Williams (“Good Morning, Vietnam”), Morgan Freeman (“Driving Miss Daisy”), and John Travolta (“Get Shorty”).

Martin’s current challengers range in age from 31 to 72, with the eldest being his “Only Murders” costar, Martin Short. After both competing here in 2022, they now face Golden Globes newcomer Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and three-time nominees Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Bill Hader (“Barry”). Glover is the only past victor in the bunch, having triumphed on his first bid in 2017.

Martin’s long-awaited potential victory at 77 would make him the sixth oldest person (and fourth oldest man) to ever win a Golden Globe for TV acting, after supporting champs John Gielgud (84, “War and Remembrance,” 1989), Claudette Colbert (84, “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” 1988), Gregory Peck (82, “Moby Dick,” 1999), Paul Newman (80, “Empire Falls,” 2006), and Maggie Smith (78, “Downton Abbey,” 2013). Smith is the only one in this group who won for a continuing series. As of now, the oldest man ever recognized by the HFPA for a non-limited program is Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game,” 2022), who Martin would outpace by 67 days.

The oldest lead TV acting Golden Globe winner overall is Jack Lemmon, who was 74 when he was honored for his work in the telefilm “Inherit the Wind” in 2000. The high-end age records in the remaining four lead categories are held by Loretta Young (74, TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Christmas Eve,” 1987), Brian Cox (73, Drama Actor, “Succession,” 2020), Jean Smart (70, Comedy Actress, “Hacks,” 2022), and Jane Wyman (67, Drama Actress, “Falcon Crest,” 1984).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

