‘Good Omens’ season 2 reviews: New episodes bolstered by Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s ‘incomparable chemistry’

On July 28, 2023, Prime Video premiered the second season of “Good Omens,” which received positive reviews from critics, holding fresh at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. In the series, “An angel and a demon must join forces to find a way to save the world as the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon.” The ensemble cast is led by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, with Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya also starring. Read our review round-up below.

Rachel LaBonte of Screen Rant writes, “’Good Omens’ season 2 justifies its existence with a compelling new mystery and the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s incomparable chemistry.” She cautions that “the middle episodes slow somewhat due to ‘minisodes’ that dive into Aziraphale and Crowley’s past.” But “the eventual resolution is very satisfying and unexpected.”

Jean Henegan of Pop Culture Maniacs praises the series, stating, “The second season of ‘Good Omens’ is, at its heart, simply an excuse for David Tennant and Michael Sheen to pal around, riff off one another, and be generally delightful with their wonderful chemistry for another season of television.” She concludes, “That relationship remains intact, and the writing is focused solely on giving us more and more of it.”

Cindy White of The AV Club was less impressed, noting that “season two does away with the epic scope of previous episodes and shrinks the narrative down until it fits within the one-block radius surrounding Aziraphale’s Soho bookshop.” White assures that fans of the relationship between Sheen and Tennant will likely be satisfied, but “if, on the other hand, your curiosity extends to more general storylines or characters from season one, you may feel let down.”

Similarly, Jeanine T. Abraham of Medium notes, “’Good Omens 2′ had an adequate story and held my attention, but it doesn’t capture the urgency and danger I felt in ‘Good Omens.’” She praises the “aesthetically stunning” world-building of the second season, including the “set design, costume, make-up, and hair.” However, “the storyline of season two didn’t have high enough stakes for me to care as much as I did in season one.”

Which way do you come down on this six-episode sequel?

