2023 Governors Awards profile: Two-time nominee Angela Bassett to receive Honorary Oscar

In the dozen years since Oprah Winfrey became the first Black female recipient of a non-competitive Oscar, the film academy has further celebrated Black women’s contributions to their industry by giving honorary awards to actress Cicely Tyson and writer-director Euzhan Palcy. Later this year, this group will grow to include Angela Bassett, who has continually entertained and inspired generations of filmgoers throughout her extensive performing career.

Along with Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter, Bassett is set to be honored at the upcoming 14th annual Governors Awards. The 64-year-old has earned this tribute because, “across her decades-long career, [she] has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.” With over four dozen credits to her name, she has built a reputation as a singularly talented actress who gives her all to her characters, whether they are fact-based or fictional.

Bassett made her big screen debut in the 1986 thriller “F/X” before appearing in the Oscar-nominated films “Boyz n the Hood” (1991), “Passion Fish” (1992), and “Malcolm X” (1992). In 1994, she obtained academy recognition for her time-honored portrayal of singer Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” She then returned to the role of Malcolm X’s widow, Betty Shabazz, in “Panther” (1995) before starring in “Strange Days” (1995), “Waiting to Exhale” (1995), and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998).

Since 2001, Bassett has produced several of the TV programs in which she has acted, including “The Rosa Parks Story” (2002), which brought her her first of seven Primetime Emmy notices. Among the other highlights on her small screen resume are regular stints on “ER,” “American Horror Story,” and “9-1-1” and lead roles in specials such as “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and “Betty and Coretta.” Over the years, she has won six NAACP Image Awards for her TV performances and another nine on the film side.

After joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018, Bassett garnered several accolades for her work as Queen Ramonda of Wakanda, including her second Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and her first Screen Actors Guild Award. Her supporting Oscar nomination for 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made her the third Black woman (after Whoopi Goldberg and Viola Davis) with bids in both possible acting categories, and she will now make history as the first actress in general to receive an honorary Oscar after having vied for both competitive awards.

An honorary Oscar is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy.” At least one of these awards has been conferred during or prior to all but 10 of the 95 Oscars ceremonies. Since 2009, they have been presented at a separate ceremony that takes place several months before the same year’s Oscars. Bassett and her fellow honorees will collect their trophies on November 18, 2023.

