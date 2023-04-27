Grammy buzz in our forums: Is SZA gonna sweep like Billie Eilish?

“It feels like SZA could be headed for an Eilish-type of sweep,” says Gold Derby forums poster LawC. “Like [Billie] Eilish in 2019, SZA is dominating the cultural discourse in every possible way this year: the charts, the tour, the radio airwaves, the critics, social media.” Are they right? Join all the music discussion happening right now in our forums.

They’re right that SZA’s sophomore album “SOS” has had consistent success on the charts and overwhelming support from critics and fans. It spent 10 weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which is unheard of for R&B these days and incredibly rare for the genre even in the past. Her single “Kill Bill” just climbed to number-one on the Hot 100 thanks in no small part to the release of a remix featuring Doja Cat; it’s SZA’s first number-one single. And with music reviewers it’s one of the highest scoring albums of the eligibility period, achieving 90 out of 100 on MetaCritic.

Of course, there’s one category that Eilish won in 2020 that SZA can’t win: Best New Artist. That’s because SZA already had her chance in that race, losing in 2018 to Alessia Cara. But SZA is a bigger star now than she was when she was starting out. Her debut album “Ctrl” has been a mainstay on the chart for years despite never getting higher than number-three. Then she won a Grammy for her previous team-up with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.” Now “SOS” has her poised for world domination. She could win Album of the Year for it, plus Record and Song of the Year for “Kill Bill.”

But not everyone agrees that SZA will rule the Grammys the way Eilish did. “The internet and the real world are huge spaces and there’s a tendency for us to see our social bubble as a representation of society (as in the music landscape) as a whole,” argues soltseven. “I’d be highly surprised with a SZA sweep.” Adds Anna Artdeco, “SZA has had a great year but it’s definitely not giving sweep. ‘Kill Bill’ is a strong contender in the general field, but it doesn’t seem like the sort of song that Grammy voters have picked recently in SOTY/ROTY.”

