Grammys 2023: Who gave the best performance of the night?

There were huge surprises all across the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night, February 5, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But these music awards are just as much about the performances as they are about the accolades. Who do you think gave the best performance of the night? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

The broadcast opened with Bad Bunny, who brought a beach party to the Grammys with his performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” But he wasn’t the only one who went big. Sam Smith and Kim Petras summoned fire and brimstone for their rendition of “Unholy,” for which they won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. DJ Khaled took to the streets at the end of the ceremony for “God Did” with Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy. And of course the tribute to 50 years of hip-hop was an epic extravaganza that filled the arena.

Other numbers kept the production simple. Brandi Carlile only needed her voice, her guitar, and her band to bring the house down with “Broken Horses,” which won her trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Likewise, you didn’t need anything but the artists and their instruments when Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton paid tribute to MusiCares Person of the Year honoree Berry Gordy. And Kacey Musgraves honored the late Loretta Lynn with a gentle, stripped down “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

That’s just a few of the artists who stood out on Sunday night. Which performance was your favorite? Vote below.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?