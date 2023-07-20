Grammy odds: Foo Fighters, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste continue their ascent on Album of the Year chart

A relatively quiet year in our Grammy predictions has been livening up with a few major releases and announcements. With less than two months remaining in this eligibility period (which ends September 15), the race for Album of the Year is continuing to take shape. Scroll down for our graph to see how our odds have changed over time.

Taylor Swift (“Midnights“) and SZA (“SOS”) maintain a sizable lead in first and second place, respectively. Those are two of the year’s biggest hit albums with a combined 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, and both are still in the top 10 despite having been released last fall. But are they really the top contenders to win? Swift has already taken Album of the year three times, so the recording academy might be reluctant to give her a fourth so soon. And unfortunately for SZA, the academy has been repeatedly biased against hip-hop-influenced R&B — just ask Beyonce.

But three albums have been rapidly climbing up our charts. The first is the Foo Fighters‘ “But Here We Are,” their emotional album that in large part pays tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. It’s arguably the best-reviewed of their career, and they’ve been nominated for Album of the Year twice before (for “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace” and “Wasting Light”). “Here We Are” has climbed all the way to number-three behind Swift and SZA.

Then there’s Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Guts,” which isn’t released until September 8, but her reputation precedes her. Her last album, “Sour,” was an auspicious debut, nominated for Album of the Year in 2022 and winning three Grammys. If she can replicate the critical and commercial success of “Sour,” “Guts” will be a contender to win the top prize, which may be why the album has already jumped to number-seven since it was announced in June.

And Jon Batiste‘s “World Music Radio” rounds out our top eight. It’s not out yet either — it drops August 18 — but his last album, “We Are,” won Album of the Year in 2022, so it makes sense that expectations are sky-high for this one. “We Are” prevailed despite its modest commercial performance, likely because the eclectic musician enjoyed support from industry peers representing fields ranging from jazz to classical to R&B. So “World Music Radio” might still be a major contender even if it doesn’t achieve Swift-like sales and streams.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?