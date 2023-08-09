Make your Grammy predictions for Best New Artist: Will Ice Spice dominate?

You can now predict nominations for all of the big four Grammy categories here in our predictions center. We recently added Best New Artist, and already hundreds of users have chimed in to predict the eight breakthrough performers who will make the cut. Do you think you know who will be recognized in one of the hardest categories there is to predict at these awards?

Based on the early predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, rapper Ice Spice is the heavy favorite to win Best New Artist. The recording academy is often biased against rap and hip-hop in the general field, but there is precedent for an Ice Spice victory, with past champs including Arrested Development, Lauryn Hill, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion. Ice Spice has also proved herself to be a consistent hit-maker with multiple top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 just this year, so voters probably don’t have to worry about her being a flash in the pan.

Next in line in our predictions is R&B artist Coco Jones, who has enjoyed success with her breakthrough single “ICU.” Then comes PinkPantheress, who collaborated with Ice Spice on the top-10 hit “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.” Mexican artist Peso Pluma comes in fourth; he has charted 10 times this year on the Hot 100 and hit the top five on the Billboard 200 with his album “Genesis.” We rank Noah Kahan fifth; his album “Stick Season” also reached Billboard’s top five. Rounding out our predicted top eight are Gracie Abrams, Raye, and Lainey Wilson.

But hits aren’t everything. Every year in recent years there have been surprise contenders representing genres that don’t usually rock the charts. Just this past year jazz singer Samara Joy took the prize against better-known artists like Maneskin, Anitta, and Latto. And we’ve seen other unexpected nominees like soul band Black Pumas, global music artist Arooj Aftab, and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle, to name a few. Perhaps 2024’s ultimate winner isn’t even on our radar yet. What do you think?

