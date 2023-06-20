Grammy rules, explained: Breaking down the changes in categories, and who can vote for what in 2024

Each year the recording academy announces new changes to the Grammy Awards to keep the award show up to date with what’s happening in music. As such, we’ve gotten a set of interesting changes this year, including everything from field updates to new categories to new rules.

General Field updates

The general field, commonly referred to as the “Big Four,” will now consist of six categories, with Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and Songwriter of the Year being added to the field. This is in order to give more members the opportunity to vote for these awards. Previously, Songwriter of the Year was its own field, while Producer of the Year was part of the producing and engineering field. Since voters are only allowed to cast their votes in the general field and three others of their choosing, many might have felt like “wasting” whole eligible fields on those two categories was unfair and didn’t allow them to vote thoroughly. This change means that the whole academy will be able to vote for nominees and winners there. However, if you’re worried that the categories will get too mainstream, don’t be: both awards have nomination review committees. So the top 30 most-voted names by the overall membership will be filtered by those panels, who will then choose the top five.

Also new, the Big Four categories will go back to eight nomination slots instead of 10 as there have been for the last two years. While the academy hasn’t revealed why, it might be due to this year being, so far, quite weak in terms of high-profile contenders. Also changing in the general field, guest collaborators on an album (producers, songwriters, featured artists) will now be required to have worked on 20% of it in order to be credited for Album of the Year.

Field combinations

Grammy voters are allowed to vote in 10 categories across three fields of their choice, besides the general field. This rule was introduced so voters would focus on their true areas of expertise, but was highly restrictive. To fix that, fields have now been combined, going from 26 down to 11. The new fields are:

General

Pop and Dance/Electronic Music

Rock, Metal and Alternative Music

R&B, Rap and Spoken Word Poetry

Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Country and American Roots Music

Gospel and Contemporary Christian Music

Latin, Global, African, Reggae and New Age, Ambient, Or Chant

Children’s, Comedy, Audio Book Narration And Storytelling, Visual Media and Music Video/Film

Package, Notes and Historical

Package, Notes and Historical Production, Engineering, Composition and Arrangement

Classical

Best Music Video and Best Music Film

Complaints have been made about the Best Music Video category recently, with many Grammy followers arguing that the category is now just a repetition of the general field nominees with maybe one or two exceptions. It’s a valid criticism: recent nominees like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s “I Get A Kick Out of You,” which simply features them singing in a booth, and Adele’s rather uneventful “Easy On Me” would definitely not have gotten nominations in past years. That’s why the Grammys are returning it to a committee category. Just like with Producer and Songwriter of the Year, the top 30 most-voted picks by the overall membership will be seen and voted on by a small group of experts to decide the final nominees.

As for Best Music Film, it’ll also be a committee category. In addition, the academy is reversing the rule that 51% of the playing time has to be music/concert footage, opening up the category to a greater diversity of music-related films.

New categories

The Grammys have added three new categories. Best Pop Dance Recording is meant to address the issue of pop stars competing in the dance/electronic field, as it might have been hard for true electronic acts to go up against certified pop icons. The new Pop Dance category is meant, therefore, for those electronic-inspired pop songs, while Best Dance/Electronic Recording will be exclusively for dance and electronic artists. There’s also Best Alternative Jazz Album, dedicated to jazz records that combine the genre with new and exciting sounds, deriving from genres like hip-hop, pop, R&B and others. Likewise, Best African Music Performance was created to honor African genres like afrobeat, kwaito, benga and more. While no comment was made as to why these recordings will no longer compete in Global Music Performance, it might be due to how popular African-inspired music is right now.

Name changes

The academy changed the name of two awards. The former “Best Improvised Jazz Solo” will now be called “Best Jazz Performance.” Similarly, “Best Regional Mexican Music Album” is now named “Best Música Mexicana Album,” acknowledging that traditionally Mexican music is not just local to Mexico nowadays.

Stance on AI

Recently AI-generated songs have been going viral, especially those recreating artists’ voices. Since it’s been such a prevalent topic in music these days, the Grammys have taken a stance: AI-generated recordings will not be acknowledged. On this, the academy states, “Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories.” But recordings using AI are not necessarily ineligible, as long as its use is “lacking significance or importance.”

