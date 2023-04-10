The new Grammy for Songwriter of the Year could be a telltale sign of who wins Album of the Year

Unlike other big award shows, the top Grammy categories are devoid of a reliable precursor like how the SAG Awards called all of the acting categories for this year’s Oscars. But one indicator that many pundits look out for at the Grammys themselves is a nomination or win for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 11 out of the last 12 Engineered winners also took home a Grammy in their genre album category. And in the past 12 years, seven of the winners have also been nominated in Album of the Year, and five of those seven went on to win that category. This year’s Album of the Year winner, “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles, indeed took home Best Engineered Album. But checking out what else “Harry’s House” won, there might be a new category that also can give us a hint: the just-instituted Songwriter of the Year.

SEEWill Grammys embrace Morgan Wallen this year or keep snubbing the controversial country singer

Songwriter of the Year was established this past year as many in the industry felt that it was needed to honor songwriters for their work overall, much like they have done for producers with Producer of the Year. This category also helps pop songwriters since there is no award for Best Pop Song like there are for other genres. The inaugural nominees were a packed bunch: the list included Amy Allen, Nija Charles, The-Dream, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Laura Veltz.

Perhaps not coincidentally, four of the five wrote for Album of the Year nominees. Charles and The-Dream worked on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” Allen worked on Lizzo’s “Special,” Jesso worked on Adele’s “30,” and both Jesso and Allen worked on Styles’s “Harry’s House.” These four albums were, arguably, four of the leading contenders to win Album of the Year. All four of those artists ultimately won at least one Grammy, and two of them (Styles and Lizzo) won in the general field.

This year’s winner was “Harry’s House” and “30” songwriter Jesso. It’s quite possible those were two of the top three vote-getters for Album of the Year. Could it be that an album’s strength for Album of the Year will now be reflected by the nominees for Songwriter of the Year? The other album people might assume was in the top three was “Renaissance.” And, if we assume that Beyoncé and Styles were the top two vote-getters, based on the fact that Beyoncé was the odds-leader and Styles was the eventual winner, it’s interesting that both albums got two writers in each.

If Songwriter of the Year turns out to be a strong indicator for Album of the Year, it wouldn’t really be a shock. If a songwriter is truly having a remarkable year, there’s a good chance that their work is being recognized elsewhere, particularly in top categories. Plus, when voters love an album or song enough for it to win big, there’s a good chance they’ll recognize the people behind the scenes too. Still, with it being a new category, there’s still time to see if this year was a coincidence, or if we perhaps have a new telltale sign of how things will play out in the top races. In the meantime, congrats to the songwriters of the world for finally getting their long-overdue time in the spotlight.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?