Happy Valentine’s Day to 5 Grammy-winning couples

Love is not the only thing in the air this February. The Grammy Awards took place on February 5, celebrating the best in the recording arts. One wouldn’t typically associate the Grammys with lovebirds — except of course when love songs like “I Will Always Love You” prevail. But this awards season is reminding me of one relationship goal that’s probably less common than going on vacations together or pulling off sick Halloween couples costumes. Here are five pairs of romantic partners who share that they’re both Grammy-winning artists.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Starting off the list strong, Beyoncé recently became the most awarded individual in Grammy history, racking up 32 wins. Jay-Z is not far behind, having earned 24 trophies throughout his extensive career. Jay and Beyoncé therefore hold the record for the most lauded couple in Grammy history with a combined 56 awards. As a bonus, the Grammy magic already extends through their bloodline: their eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, is already a Grammy winner at age 11!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Of course, Taylor Swift holds many Grammys: a grand total of 12 golden awards throughout the years. However, what many people don’t know is that her longtime partner, Joe Alwyn, also has a Grammy of his own. Alwyn is not known as a musician. He’s an actor who has starred in “The Favourite” and “Conversations with Friends.” But he won the Grammy for Album of the Year for his contributions to Swift’s “Folklore.” Alwyn was actually not credited at first; he ended up awarded retroactively after his name was officially added to the project. Alwyn’s mysterious musical abilities may not be widely known due to his use of a pseudonym on Swift’s music. So if you catch a certain “William Bowery” among Swift’s credited collaborators, know that it refers to Swift’s own boyfriend.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President and First Lady of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama, certainly have a lot of titles to their name. Among those, both are award-winning recording artists. Barack took home his first Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album in 2006 for his recording of his book “Dreams from My Father” while he was a senator and not yet the president. Then in 2008 he won in advance of winning the presidency for his second book, “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.” Michelle, on the other hand, won after the pair had retired from the White House, prevailing in 2020 for her celebrated audiobook “Becoming” in the same category as her spouse.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

The Obamas weren’t the first pair of presidential lovebirds to win Grammys. Hillary Clinton made history at the 39th Grammys by taking home Best Spoken Word Album for her reading of her bestseller “It Takes A Village.” That made her the first First Lady to take home that honor. More than half a decade later, her husband Bill Clinton, out of office by then, won the award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for his contributions to “Prokofiev: Peter And The Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks.” Bill would win a second Grammy, this time for Best Spoken Word Album, for his reading of his own book, “My Life.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

This pair of country superstars surely aren’t strangers to awards. Faith Hill won her first Grammys at the 43rd ceremony, sweeping the country field with her songs “Breathe” and “Let’s Make Love.” That latter song was McGraw’s first win as well, making them the only pair on this list to have won their first Grammys together. Both artists have won an additional two Grammys, and they remain country music royalty. One of the additional Grammys they’ve won was for another duet, “Like We Never Loved At All,” which remains the last win to date for both artists.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?