4 dark horse Grammy contenders for Best New Artist you may be underestimating

While the Grammy for Best New Artist is often associated with big, commercially successful artists, the truth is that recent lineups have been way more diverse. Instead of just getting a list of pop acts, we have gotten very interesting genre nominees, with under-the-radar artists like D Smoke, Chika, Molly Tuttle, Tobe Nwigwe, and Arooj Aftab all being recent nominees. As such, while making your BNA predictions for 2024, you might want to consider some buzzy names in the industry who might not necessarily be playing on your local pop radio station.

Amaarae

This season’s most critically acclaimed album, according to Metacritic, isn’t Boygenius’s “The Record” or SZA’s “SOS.” It is actually “Fountain Baby,” the sophomore album by Ghanian-American singer Amaarae. The record currently holds a 95 on Metacritic, a score that most artists could only dream of. Amaarea is also making waves in the industry, collaborating with big names like Grammy nominees Aminé and Janelle Monáe and two-time Grammy winner Kaytranada.

Her blend of R&B with Afrobeats and pop music makes her one of the most unique and globally appealing new artists today. It is no surprise that she has already notched a big hit worldwide so early into her career with her Kali Uchis-assisted “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” which you might know from TikTok. This year not only could voters be swayed by her cross-genre appeal and critical success, but also her smart campaigning at key places like NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” and the beyond-viral “Boiler Room.”

If you’re a follower of the “Tiny Desk Concert” series, you might have seen Durand Bernarr’s viral performance. The R&B singer made the rounds online with a diverse set that included songs from his previous records. Bernarr has also worked with big names like Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, Erykah Badu, and Thundercat. Furthermore, if you look at the comments on his Instagram “Tiny Desk” post, you’ll also see names like Grammy nominees Emily King, Snoop Dogg and Ledisi giving him praise. It’s clear that, now more than ever, the industry is paying attention to Bernarr, who might get a lot of support from his fellow independent artists as well. So don’t be surprised if R&B voters go all out for him on Grammy morning.

If Samara Joy and Esperanza Spalding have taught us anything, it is that the Grammys love a female jazz underdog. This year all eyes could be on Icelandic artist Laufey. Walking the line between soft pop and true jazz, Laufey is truly a one of a kind artist. Her style is reminiscent of a young Norah Jones, which truly resonated with the Grammys, needless to say.

Her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love,” gained her a big TikTok following and amassed 200 million streams on Spotify. Now Laufey is back with a new record, “Bewitched,” which is set to be released on September 8 and has already amassed almost 100 million Spotify streams on singles alone. Voters could definitely pick Laufey as their new jazz it-girl, especially in a weaker year with no true pop frontrunner.

Americana has been one of the buzziest genres of the past few years at the Grammys. With big names like Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, and Black Pumas netting major nominations and wins recently, Joy Oladokun could be next. Following other recent American roots BNA nominees like Yola, Black Pumas, and Molly Tuttle, Oladokun’s sharp songwriting and performance style could be enough to earn her a spot among the top eight vote-getters in the category.

She’s been steadily rising in the industry, earning the respect of collaborators like Grammy winners Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and the aforementioned Carlile. Her sophomore major label release, “Proof of Life,” has also proved to be her biggest record yet, landing on the US Heatseekers chart, and giving Oladokun her first airplay hit as a lead artist with “We’re All Gonna Die” featuring fellow BNA contender Noah Kahan. It has been a strong couple of years for Oladokun, so she might finish close it out with one or two Grammy nominations on her resume.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?