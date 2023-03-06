Grammys flashback: Watch Beyonce accept the very 1st of her 32 trophies

“I can’t believe we’re winning a Grammy, ladies!” said Beyonce to Destiny’s other children Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland when the trio accepted Best R&B Duo/Group Performance for their single “Say My Name.” Beyonce was only 19-years-old at the time. Little did she know that she’d collect another 31 trophies over the course of her career, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy history. Watch their acceptance speech from 2001 above.

Queen Bey won three Grammys with Destiny’s Child overall. In addition to this prize, they collected Best R&B Song for “Say My Name,” and in 2002 they won Best R&B Duo/Group Performance again for “Survivor.” Not long after that Beyonce struck out on her own, and her star rose higher than anyone probably would have guessed from watching that unassuming teenager up on that stage with trophy number-one.

She starred in an Oscar-winning movie, “Dreamgirls” (2005), and the song she contributed to, “Listen,” was nominated for Best Original Song, though Beyonce wasn’t credited as a songwriter by the motion picture academy. She eventually made up for that with “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (2021), which did officially get her nominated for an Oscar.

Her Emmy track record is even more impressive. Though she has not yet won a trophy from the TV academy, she has been nominated eight times as a writer, director, producer, and performer. In 2019 she became the first Black woman — along with Ava DuVernay that same year — to have earned multiple Primetime Emmy directing noms in her career.

And of course her Grammy history is well known, bittersweet though it may be. Despite having the most awards of any artist in history, she has been consistently denied trophies in the top categories, losing all four of her Album of the Year noms to date (for “I Am … Sasha Fierce,” “Beyonce,” “Lemonade,” and “Renaissance“). The only time she ever won in one of the big four general field categories was Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Still, her accomplishments are unparalleled. She couldn’t believe she won her first Grammy, but she’d learn to believe it. Again and again and again.

