Will country make a Grammys comeback in the big four categories?

2023 has been a landmark year for country music, largely thanks to the success of artists like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and, yes, Morgan Wallen. Such success also comes, perhaps coincidentally, in a year when other typically popular genres like pop and hip-hop have been struggling to push out true smash hits. This country dominance raises the question of whether it will be reflected come Grammy time.

The Grammys have been a bit snobby towards country music in the last few years. The last time a country song was nominated for Record of the Year was in 2013, when Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” got in. That song was submitted in the Grammys’ pop categories though, so if we go by Grammy classification, the last country song to get a Record nomination was actually Lady A’s “Need You Now,” which won in 2011. Since then, the Grammys have snubbed country altogether in the category, with the closest to country music being Brandi Carlile, whose nominated songs have either competed in pop or American roots.

Things aren’t that much different in Song of the Year, where only three country songs have been nominated since “Need You Now”: Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” However, “All Too Well” competed in the pop field, much like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” so it’s really just Tucker and Little Big Town. And Tucker herself isn’t necessarily indicative of country music being respected, as her nomination was likely due in large part to the aforementioned Brandi Carlile’s involvement with the song. So in 10 years, only two country songs have earned general nominations, and one of those was because of the power of a Grammy darling who works in another genre.

But why have the Grammys been so reluctant to nominate country music? A few things might have played a role. First and perhaps most obvious is that, despite booming this year, mainstream country music hasn’t exactly had a great reputation in the last decade. With the rise of bro-country over more traditional country music, the Grammys became less and less in tune with what was actually popular, opting to nominate veterans and critically acclaimed artists in favor of big bro-country stars like Florida Georgia Line or Luke Bryan. As such, without the support of even their own genre’s voters, it’s unlikely these acts would cross over to the general field. Bro-country, and country in general over the last 10 years, also rarely crosses over to pop radio, meaning that even if these songs had support from their country peers, it’s unlikely they would’ve had enough cross-genre votes for general field recognition.

That, of course, has been changing. For example, Morgan Wallen’s single “Last Night,” which has spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, is now a top-five hit on the pop airplay chart. Luke Combs’s “Fast Car,” which has peaked at number-two behind Wallen, is also on its way up the chart. That could mean that, for the first time in years, we might finally get at least two country songs nominated in the general field at the same time. That said, both have their disadvantages. Combs’s song is a cover of a well-known Record of the Year-nominated classic, so voters might wonder if there’s a need to nominate the song for Record of the Year again. And Wallen obviously still has a lot of baggage from his controversies, although bodies like the CMAs and ACMs seem to have completely forgiven him at this point.

But even outside of Wallen, it’s time for country music to be acknowledged again. The genre is evolving and deserves its time in the spotlight as much as pop, R&B, and rap do. A ROTY nomination for Combs and a SOTY nom for “Last Night” (don’t worry, Wallen is not a writer on the song, so he wouldn’t get that nomination himself) is the most probable scenario, at least for now. However, voters should also take a look at other major country artists making waves in the industry; where are those big nominations for people like Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson? This Grammy year still has some time to take shape, so hopefully the academy takes these next two months to hop on the country train.

