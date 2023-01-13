Grammys country predictions, part 2: Legendary artists may outshine the young stars

Younger stars and beloved legends in country music are all in the mix for Grammy Awards this year. Current superstars like Luke Combs and Maren Morris will have to face veterans like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in one of the most interesting years for this field in a while.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

This category is a toss up between the two pairs of veterans covering country classics. On one hand, “Does He Love You” might carry more weight in the field due to Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton being bigger country legends than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. However, “Going Where the Lonely Go” is a more famous standard, and Plant and Krauss have a better track record: their first collaboration album, “Raising Sand,” swept all of its nominations, including Best Country Collaboration in 2009 (that category has since been merged with this one).

However, both McEntire and Parton have won this category too (and/or Country Collaboration), with the original “Does He Love You” actually winning back when McEntire originally released it as a duet with Linda Davis. I’ll go with McEntire and Parton since the latter has been on a hot streak with the Grammys recently and they might carry more love in the field.

If anyone were to win besides those, I’d say it’s Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It won both the CMA and ACM Award for Best Musical Event, and McBryde has been a consistent nominee with another bid this year.

Will win: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, “Does He Love You – Revisited”

Likeliest upset: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, “Going Where The Lonely Go”

Dark horse: Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Best Country Album

This category could go a few different ways. On one hand, Luke Combs’s “Growin’ Up” is the biggest album and won the CMA Award for Album of the Year, which does mean a lot for his chances. However, Combs missed what should have been an easy Best Country Solo Performance nomination, and Grammy voters haven’t been as enthusiastic about him as other awards bodies. Then there’s Miranda Lambert, who is a field favorite. However, “Palomino” didn’t really make much noise compared to her previous releases, and she won this category recently so there’s probably no rush to give her another Grammy.

Next is Maren Morris, whose album “Humble Quest” is not her biggest hit, but is one of her most acclaimed. Morris has also been in the news in 2022 for her vocal support of the trans community despite getting lashed by Fox News and a couple of country conservatives. Solidarity with Morris as well as genuine love for her album could result in a win here. That said, when it comes to the country field, veterans usually win, so it won’t be a shocker if Willie Nelson takes it, especially since he has been on a winning streak at the Grammys these past few years with three wins out of his last five nominations and he, like Morris and Lambert, is nominated across the field. So in the end, I’ll go with Nelson here, although it’s really up for grabs.

Will win: Willie Nelson, “A Beautiful Time”

Likeliest upset: Maren Morris, “Humble Quest”

Dark horse: Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”

