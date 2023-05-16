Join the Grammy debate: Will Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman’ win awards, or be ‘forgotten’?

“Jack Harlow’s new album [‘Jackman’] is actually pretty solid and a strong rap album, compared to his last one … The album is only 24 minutes in length, but I wonder if it has a chance at a Best Rap Album nomination?” wonders Gold Derby user Moment 4 Life in our forums. Several posters have been heatedly debating the subject ever since the surprise album dropped on April 28. Join their discussion on this and other rap categories here.

“Jackman” was announced only a couple of days before it was released, and it has received somewhat mixed reviews, with some arguing it’s his “best, most in-depth album,” while others call it “disjointed and dull.” But Harlow’s last album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You” was more poorly received than that and still managed three Grammy nominations: Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance (“First Class”), and Best Rap Song (“Churchill Downs”). That brought his career total to six bids, and while he hasn’t won yet, so far he’s been a consistent nominee.

Munchi says, “Jack Harlow is headed in the right direction with his new album.” But Gucci argues, “Jack Harlow + Best Rap Album nomination = NOT happening.” Lorenzo Dillard also thinks that “Jack Harlow’s album will be forgotten. It’s nothing special and has no hits. For an artist with so much charisma, it fails to translate through his music.” Nevertheless, Harlow has a track record of being nominated, and as many in our forums have claimed, “The rap field is just so weak.” Slw84 adds, “I need more heat this upcoming summer. Rap has been so mid this year.”

