Grammy buzz: Janelle Monae vs. SZA showdown in R&B field?

“Honey, Janelle Monáe vs. SZA in Best Progressive R&B Album,” teases Gold Derby user Gucci in our forums, speculating about a potential head-to-head Grammy battle between those two artists. SZA released her blockbuster album “SOS” last fall, and Monae recently announced her long-awaited new album “The Age of Pleasure” will drop on June 9. They’re both eligible in the current Grammy cycle. But if it comes down to a battle between these two critics’ darlings, who has the upper hand? Join the discussion going on here in our forums.

“Progressive will easily go to SZA. Janelle wouldn’t stand a chance,” argues fellow forums poster Lorenzo Dillard. But Gucci counters, “Honey, SZA is NOT a Grammy R&B darling. Homegirl is beatable.” But most people seem to agree with Dillard. Postdigger says, “Grammy winner SZA is not losing Progressive Album to zero-for-eight Janelle Monae.” Mother Dinah adds, “I don’t think Janelle is going to be remotely competitive, especially against SZA. ‘SOS’ is the biggest album of the year. All-genre, not just R&B.”

If commercial performance matters (and it’s always a factor no matter what voters like to think), then indeed “SOS” might be tough to beat after spending 10 nonconsecutive weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200 and making history for women in her genre. But it’s also true that neither she nor Monae has won a Grammy in the R&B field. Monae has been shut out of all her nominations to date, and SZA’s sole victory was Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as a featured artist on Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More.” SZA has lost all 14 of her other nominations. So perhaps they’re more evenly matched than some of our posters think. What do you think?

