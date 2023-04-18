Grammys flashback: Lady Gaga realized a ‘dream’ by winning Best Pop Vocal Album in 2011

“I had this dream when I was really young that I could be whoever I wanted to be and no matter what I visioned for myself that I would do it no matter who didn’t believe in me,” said Lady Gaga in 2011 when receiving the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “The Fame Monster.” That was one of her biggest nights at the Grammys, but she was just getting started. Watch that acceptance speech above.

Gaga had already won a couple of Grammys in 2010 — Best Electronic/Dance Album for “The Fame” and Best Dance Recording for “Poker Face” — but she did even better in 2011, picking up six nominations and winning three of them. In addition to Best Pop Vocal Album she claimed Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Music Video for “Bad Romance.” That brought her total to five, but as of 2023 she has collected a total of 13 trophies from the recording academy.

She envisioned more for herself than just musical success. She also developed success as an actress, winning a Golden Globe for “American Horror Story: Hotel” and picking up an Oscar nom for Best Actress for her performance in “A Star is Born.” That film also won her an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” her duet with her co-star and director Bradley Cooper, which also won them — yes — a Grammy.

But despite manifesting success for herself from a young age, she didn’t always have the greatest confidence. As she explained in her 2011 speech, “I need to say thank you tonight to Whitney Houston. I wanted to thank Whitney because when I wrote ‘Born This Way’ I imagined she was singing it because I wasn’t secure enough in myself to imagine I was a superstar. So Whitney, I imagined you were singing ‘Born This Way’ when I wrote it.” Tragically, Houston died the very next year on the day before the 2012 Grammys.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?