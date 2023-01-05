Grammys Latin categories predictions: Bad Bunny and Rosalia may be locks, but an upset is looming in pop

Bringing together the best of music from Spanish-speaking countries, the Latin field at the Grammys is always one of the most diverse and exciting. With the rapidly-growing exposure of Latin music to global audiences, this year’s nominees reflect a mix of huge names like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and Christina Aguilera, as well as Latin legends like Rubén Blades and Fito Páez. But alas, only one (or two, in rare cases) will be walking away with each honor.

Best Música Urbana Album

There is virtually no way Bad Bunny doesn’t go home with this award. “Un Verano Sin Ti” is not only the most successful album in this category, it’s the most successful album of the entire year. It is also critically acclaimed, more than anything else nominated here. The Maluma record was virtually unknown. The Rauw Alejandro and Farruko albums each had a couple of hits but weren’t as widely loved. And while “Legendaddy” is Daddy Yankee’s final album — which could, admittedly, help him out — it failed to do as well as most of his previous albums in terms of longevity. It also underperformed at the Latin Grammys, where it got just one nomination and not even for the album itself. So yeah, this might be the easiest win of the night for Bad Bunny, who’d be winning his third consecutive Grammy in the Latin field.

Will win: Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Likeliest upset: Daddy Yankee, “Legendaddy”

Dark horse: Rauw Alejandro, “Trap Cake Vol. 2”

Best Latin Pop Album

This category has three likely winners. Let’s take out Fonseca, who seems to always be nominated but never wins, and Camilo, whose album isn’t as strong as the rest. At first glance, many might want to predict Christina Aguilera. After all, she’s a six-time Grammy winner and is easily the best known name here to American audiences. Her album also won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammys. However, this might not be completely locked for her.

Like Selena Gomez proved last year, being a crossover/English-speaking artist doesn’t necessarily lead to victory. There’s also the fact that Xtina has two big competitors. Sebastián Yatra (“Dharma”) is having arguably the biggest year of his career with inarguably the most successful album here, amassing over one billion streams. “Dharma” also won the Latin Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Best Pop Song for one of its many hits. So needless to say, the Latin industry seems to love this album as much as the general public.

However, a true upset could come at the hands of Rubén Blades, nominated with MPB group Boca Livre for their album “Pasieros.” Both Blades and Boca Livre are legends in their fields, and Blades has a very, very strong track record, having won 10 Grammys out of 19 nominations. He lost only one of his last nine nominations since 1997 and has won this category before multiple times. Granted, if he were to add a loss to his winning streak, this would be the year to do so. But I’ll go ahead and predict yet another win for him here, with Yatra and Aguilera close behind.

Will win: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre, “Pasieros”

Likeliest upset: Christina Aguilera, “Aguilera”

Dark horse: Sebastián Yatra, “Dharma”

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Much like Best Musica Urbana Album, this category has a clear frontrunner: Rosalía. “Motomami” was the most acclaimed album of the year in any language, earning a whopping 94 on Metacritic. Rosalía also has the most crossover appeal here by far, achieving two charting singles off the album on the Hot 100 (no one else had a song even come close), and being the biggest album here in terms of sales and streams.

If anyone were to beat her, it could be Jorge Drexler, who won seven Latin Grammys at the last ceremony; still though, Rosalía beat him for Album of the Year. As for a dark horse, it could be Cimafunk with “El Alimento,” which features many English-speaking artists like Cee-Lo Green and Lupe Fiasco. Or perhaps a previous winner of this category, Fito Páez, nominated here for his two-time Latin Grammy winning album “Los Años Salvajes.”

Will win: Rosalía, “Motomami”

Likeliest upset: Jorge Drexler, “Tinta y tiempo”

Dark horse: Cimafunk, “El Alimento”

