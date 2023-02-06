2023 Grammy Awards live blog: Who were the big winners, and who gave the best performances?

The Grammy Awards were presented on Sunday, February 5, during a live ceremony broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena starting at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific. It was hosted for the third year in a row by comedian Trevor Noah. Check out the complete list of Grammy winners here.

These awards honor the best music released during the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. Beyonce came in with the most nominations (nine), including Album of the Year (“Renaissance”) and Record and Song of the Year (“Break My Soul”). She was followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with eight, including his own Album of the Year bid for “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” With seven nominations apiece — and both contenders for Album of the Year — were Adele (“30”) and Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”). The remaining six nominees for Album of the Year were Harry Styles (“Harry’s House“), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Coldplay (“Music of the Spheres”), ABBA (“Voyage”), Lizzo (“Special”), and Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti”).

But most of the awards were actually handed out earlier today at the Premiere Ceremony, where, perhaps surprisingly, Maverick City Music were the big winners, sweeping their gospel/Christian categories for a grand total of four victories. Brandi Carlile also got on the board with three wins. Beyonce claimed two, bringing her career grand total of awards to 30, one away from the record held by late conductor Georg Solti. Bonnie Raitt, Kendrick Lamar, Ozzy Osbourne, and Wet Leg also took home multiple prizes.

So who were the big winners and who gave the most show-stopping performances of the rest of the night? Follow along below for all the minute-by-minute developments. Times listed are Eastern.

