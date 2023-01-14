Which of these 5 artists will win the most Grammys?

Being nominated for Grammys is great, but winning does obviously feel better, and some people tend to win big. This year five artists seem to be battling out for the biggest haul, although some might end up tying for it in the end.

Beyoncé

As the top nominee with nine bids, Beyoncé pretty obviously has a good shot at being the most awarded of the night. At the 2021 Grammys she was also the biggest winner with four trophies after being the most nominated artist with nine. And last year Jon Batiste also ended up the biggest winner with five after being the most nominated artist of the year with 11.

So if that trend continues, it looks like Queen Bey will be taking home the most awards this year. She has a clear shot in pretty much all of her nominations, but she’s leading the odds for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Album of the Year, and is expected to win Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Brandi Carlile is one of the most consistent Grammy favorites of the past few years, and has won at least one Grammy every year since the 2019 ceremony, barring last year where she went zero-for-five. However, last year she was mostly nominated in pop and the general field, where it was harder for her to win due to so many massive names in contention. This year, on the other hand, Carlile could take home Grammys in different fields.

Her rock banger “Broken Horses” is currently leading to take home Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. It’s also likely that Carlile sweeps her American roots nominations, which would mean she takes home Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Performance, and Best Americana Album. And if all of that happens, then don’t rule out a complete sweep, with Carlile taking home Album and Record of the Year too. That would be seven wins, which would break the record for most wins by a female artist in one night. It’s for sure a lot, but if anyone’s gonna do it, Carlile is not a bad bet.

Granted, perhaps the most obvious bet would be Adele. The singer has not lost a Grammy since her “19” era, where she still took home two out of her four nominations. Such a track record is vastly impressive, and while most are predicting Adele to slip somewhere this year, she could still manage the most wins. There’s a case for a complete Adele sweep, much like for her past records “21” and “25.” If that were the case, she’d win seven awards, which would break her own record for most wins in one night.

But even if the seven wins don’t happen, Adele is still leading the odds for Record, Song, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album, which would bring her total to four and potentially make her the biggest winner. Funnily enough, Adele and Beyoncé’s predicted wins are in different genres, so there’s a chance that the women, who are arguably the two biggest female Grammy darlings alive right now, both lead the pack of top winners simultaneously.

While Kendrick Lamar’s chances at a general field win might be slim, his album might have enough passion to sweep the rap field, as it’s predicted to right now. If it manages this, like his previous two albums did, then that’s an automatic four wins for Lamar, which alone could make him the top winner if the other people on this list lose some key categories. Lamar’s fifth could be Best Music Video, a category he’s won twice before. “The Heart Part 5” is easily one of the most buzzed about videos of the year, so don’t be too surprised if it upsets there and brings Lamar’s total to five.

Harry Styles

Last but not least, people might be underestimating a possible Harry Styles craze. If voters decide to go for “As It Was” across the board, which is understandable given that it is the biggest hit nominated this year and one of the most acclaimed, that’s already four wins for Record, Song, Pop Solo Performance, and Music Video.

A fifth could be for “Harry’s House” in Best Pop Vocal Album, which would be fitting since the album had three pop radio top-10 hits unlike the rest of the nominees. And if Styles manages those five wins already, then don’t be shocked at a clean sweep with Album of the Year. It might seem weird at first to think of Styles beating two massive Grammy favorites like Adele and Beyonce across the board, but Styles might be the next big thing with the Recording Academy.

