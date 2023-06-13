Music fans react to the new Grammy categories: ‘Still no Best Pop Song’?

“Honey, NOT more categories. Enough is enough,” argues Gold Derby user Gucci in our forums. They’re responding to the news that the recording academy is adding three new awards to the next Grammys: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. In addition, the academy is moving Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, to the general field with the other four top awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Opinions in our forums have been mixed so far. “Best Pop Dance Recording was so unnecessary and now we are definitely never getting Best Pop Song,” says Kai. But Slw84 thinks it’s a “great way to separate the Hot 100 dance hits from the true dance club hits. A good addition.” Mother Dináh falls somewhere in the middle: “I’m not against Best Pop Dance Recording. Give it a try once. If it backfires, just go back to the 2023 categories.”

Like Kai, Miguel2019 laments that there is “still no Best Pop Song category.” That indeed has been a strange omission over the years. Most other genres of music — rock, R&B, country, rap, American roots — have their own dedicated songwriting awards. But for some reason the field with some of the best known compositions in music continues to go without recognition for their composers while we now have three different performance awards for the genre. What do you think? Join all the Grammy discussion happening here in our forums.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?