Grammys mid-season pop contenders: Taylor, Miley and Kelly preside over a still-wide-open field

Grammy eligibility is already more than halfway over — the 2024 awards will honor recordings released from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at some of the major contenders of the season so far, and that is especially necessary in the pop field. So far it’s rather dry, but the pop field not being uber-packed might actually be a good thing, with many lesser-known or less commercially successful artists having a better chance this year.

The biggest pop act of the year is Taylor Swift, and that will very much be evident when the nominations come around. Swift’s “Midnights” is the obvious frontrunner for Best Pop Vocal Album, achieving over 1.5 million equivalent album units just in its first week in the USA, breaking streaming records all around the globe, and flooding the entire top 10 with songs from the album when it dropped. Swift is also a contender for her lead single “Anti-Hero,” which ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks. So Swift could be coming for her second Pop Album trophy (following her win for “1989”) and/or her first Pop Solo Grammy. Swift could even get a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, where she’s eligible for her Lana Del Rey collab “Snow on the Beach.”

Another big contender is Miley Cyrus. Her single “Flowers” is arguably the biggest hit of the year, spending eight weeks atop the Hot 100. The song is also very Grammy-friendly, being adult contemporary-leaning and much more of a pop-cultural moment than arguably any other song contender this season. Cyrus’s success continued with her newest album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The album will very likely be among the nominees for Pop Vocal Album, especially with multiple pop radio top-20s under its belt.

Past champ Kelly Clarkson will also be a strong contender with her new record “Chemistry.” While the album hasn’t come out yet (it’s due June 23), Clarkson is a Grammy fave and a perennial nominee in the Pop Vocal Album category, so it’s likely she gets in once again this time around. A nomination for “Chemistry” would actually make Clarkson the most nominated artist in the history of that category. Meanwhile, the album’s lead singles “Me” and “Mine” are out right now, and one of them could be a nominee for Best Pop Solo Performance, especially with voters liking to namecheck favorites like Clarkson across this field.

A few TikTok stars are also looking at nominations this year. The biggest might be PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, who notched a big hit this year with their collaboration “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.” The song is a major contender for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, especially if it continues to gain radio traction after peaking in the top three of the Hot 100. Similarly, newcomer Jvke could be looking at his first nomination with his top-10 hit “Golden Hour.” The pop ballad is classic Grammy bait, and the competition is slim enough for him to be a possibility despite the song being a bit old by now. There’s also RAYE, who could receive her first nomination for her hit “Escapism” alongside hip-hop artist 070 Shake. And of course, there’s “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez, the viral hit that has continued to rise on the pop charts and could earn both artists their first pop nominations, which is overdue for Gomez in particular.

Some more past nominees could be in play. Ed Sheeran’s “Subtract” might not be his biggest album, but it could be his most acclaimed and personal, and that narrative could work really well as a return to form in Grammy voters’ eyes. There’s also Sam Smith, who just won another Grammy for their hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras. Smith’s “Gloria” is the singer’s most diverse and daring album yet, and it could be honored by those voters who clearly loved its hit single. Charlie Puth might not be making the biggest waves of his career right now, but his album “Charlie” notched two big pop hits and could earn him a slot among the final five nominees, which would be his first solo nomination as a performer. Finally, one cannot count out Pink, who is a field favorite. While her recent efforts haven’t been as well received by voters as some of her older material, her album “Trustfall” had good reviews, and this year has enough available real estate in the pop field for Pink to be a solid contender.

Finally, there are artists who could compete in pop but might submit elsewhere. While Lana Del Rey has been relegated to the pop categories for virtually all her albums, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” could be better received in the alternative field, and would likely fit better there sonically too. There’s also SZA, who could decide to submit her chart-topping single “Kill Bill” to pop instead of R&B. The song would be a big contender in either field, but SZA might want to go for it in pop to maximize her winning prospects overall; “Snooze” could be her R&B player instead.

While there’s still time for more artists to throw their hats in the ring, a lot of pop winners in the past had already been released by mid-season, so it’s smart to looking at those early contenders. Just ask Adele and Harry Styles this past year.

