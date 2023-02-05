Grammys Premiere Ceremony live blog: Beyonce wins her first award of the night, Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Sunday, February 5, is Grammys day! But while most of the eyeballs will be on the prime time telecast live tonight on CBS and Paramount+, most of the actual awards are presented in the afternoon during the Premiere Ceremony, which streams live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Check out the complete list of Grammy winners here.

Randy Rainbow, a current Grammy nominee for Best Comedy Album, co-hosts the event, which will feature performances from multiple awards contenders representing multiple genres. Blind Boys of Alabama and La Marisoul will perform during the opening number. Also taking the stage will be world music artists Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab, folk singer Madison Cunningham, jazz singer and Best New Artist nominee Samara Joy, and Latin music veteran Carlos Vives. Handing out trophies as presenters will be Babyface, Domi and JD Beck, Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

And who will win these awards? Well, the Premiere Ceremony could be historic in a couple of ways. We might learn if Viola Davis EGOTs; she’s already an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner, and she’s currently nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling. Meanwhile, nine-time nominee Beyonce is within striking distance of becoming the most awarded artist in Grammy history; she comes into these awards with 28 career trophies, and the all-time record is held by conductor Georg Solti with 31.

We’re also likely to find out the results in categories contested by artists like Taylor Swift, Adele, Brandi Carlile, and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few. Follow along below for all the potential history in the making. Times listed are Eastern.

3:25pm — We’re a few minutes away from the start of the Premiere Ceremony. I often enjoy these awards better than the prime time telecast. They’re looser, scrappier, present a lot more awards, and feature musical performers from genres that usually don’t get a showcase in prime time. They’re great for discovering something new.

3:37pm — Starting off the show with Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul, Bob Mintzer, Shoshana Bean (check out that whistle register!), the legendary Buddy Guy, and gospel performer Maranda Curtis all joining forces on “I Just Want to Celebrate,” a performance more exciting than we’re likely to get from some of the prime time entertainers. The musicianship at the Premiere Ceremony is outstanding.

3:46pm — Host Randy Rainbow announces the rules: “Keep your acceptance speeches nice and tight,” no substitute acceptors may come to the stage, only one person can speak on behalf of a group (“Jeez, this is long,” Rainbow comments). We’ll see how many people actually follow those rules.

3:49pm — Best Visual Media Compilation starts off the ceremony. The award goes to “Encanto”! That means another Grammy for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously won for “In the Heights,” “Hamilton,” and “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

3:51pm — Best Visual Media Score is next, and the award goes to “Encanto” again for Germaine Franco! “The Power of the Dog” and “Succession” had been the front-runners in our odds. This is Franco’s first Grammy of her career.

3:54pm — Best Video Game Score, a brand new category, is awarded to “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”! Stephanie Economou is a first-time nominee and a first-time winner.

3:58pm — Beyonce‘s night getting started with Best Dance/Electronic Recording, which she wins for “Break My Soul.” That’s her first nomination and win of the night. She breaks her tie with Quincy Jones as the second most awarded individual in Grammy history. Best Remixed Recording goes to Purple Disco Machine for Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical goes to “Harry’s House.” That could be a sign of a good night for Harry Styles to come, though this award doesn’t always correlate to success elsewhere. It’s a good place to start, though.

4:03pm — Best Immersive Audio Album goes to “Divine Tides” (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej). Best Instrumental Composition follows, and it awarded to Geoffrey Keezer for “Refuge.” This is his first victory after four nominations. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella goes to John Beasley for “Scrapple from the Apple.” This is his second Grammy. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals goes to Vince Mendoza for “Songbird.” It’s his seventh Grammy.

4:11pm — Moving on to Best New Age Album, which is awarded to White Sun for “Mystic Mirror.” This is their second win on their second nomination.