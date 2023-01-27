2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority of our categories, celebrating this amazing year in music across many of our genre communities.”

Randy Rainbow will serve as co-host for the Premiere Ceremony. He’s a first-time Grammy Award nominee this year for Best Comedy Album for “A Little Brains, A Little Talent.” In fact, all the performers and most of the presenters are Grammy nominees, giving a showcase to great music that seldom gets a platform in prime time.

Blind Boys of Alabama and La Marisoul will perform as part of the Premiere Ceremony’s opening number. Also taking the stage will be world music artists Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab, folk artist Madison Cunningham, jazz singer and Best New Artist nominee Samara Joy, and Latin music veteran Carlos Vives. Handing out trophies as presenters will be Babyface, Domi and JD Beck, Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

