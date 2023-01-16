Grammys rap predictions, part 1: Never bet against Kendrick Lamar

The rap nominations for this year’s Grammys came with a few surprises among the expected nominees. While field favorites like Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled got in, many were surprised by the inclusion of newer, buzzier acts like GloRilla and Jack Harlow. Still, the nominations did a good job capturing the state of mainstream hip-hop in 2022. But when it comes to winning, some artists may have it easier than others. Let’s consider who’s in the lead, and who might be able to upset them as well in Rap Performance and Rap Album categories.

Best Rap Performance

This will be a battle between the two general field-nominated songs: Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and DJ Khaled and company’s “God Did.” On one hand, Lamar is a field darling and wins more often than not. “Heart” was also a splashy moment, although it wasn’t as big as other songs that have won for him like “Humble” or “Family Ties.” Despite that, the song was nominated across the board, so it’s hard to deny how beloved it is by voters. Granted, the case for “God Did” is also strong: it’s arguably a more talked-about song, it includes what many consider one of Jay-Z’s best features ever, and the track has many previous winners involved, like Jay, Lil Wayne, Khaled, and John Legend. Its Song of the Year nomination is also proof of how beloved it is.

Even though Lamar’s song has more general field nominations (both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while “God Did” only has Song of the Year), one could argue that “God Did” has just as much passion when it comes to rap voters specifically. And as proven by Tyler the Creator’s victory over Kanye West’s Album of the Year-nominated “Donda” last year, genre wins don’t necessarily correlate with general field love. I’m going with Lamar here, with “God Did” close behind. If you’re looking for a dark horse, then it could be Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” which is the biggest hit out of the bunch.

Will win: Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Likeliest upset: DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, “God Did”

Dark horse: Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Best Rap Album

It’s going to take a miracle for anyone that’s not named Kendrick Lamar to win here. “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” performed the best out of every album here when it comes to year-end critics’ lists. It was the only album here that was truly acclaimed, besides maybe Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry.” On top of that, Lamar is a Grammy darling and was nominated pretty much everywhere he submitted, including Album of the Year.

None of the other nominees seem very strong anyway. Jack Harlow and DJ Khaled should be grateful they’re nominated. Future‘s “I Never Liked You” could win since it’s arguably the most commercially successful project here, but his chances might be better in other categories. The aforementioned Pusha T could be a dark horse much like Tyler the Creator last year, but unlike Tyler he has never won or even been acknowledged by the Grammys in a major way, and there isn’t that much hype for the album. Long story short, Lamar has this in the bag.

Will win: Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers”

Likeliest upset: Future, “I Never Liked You”

Dark horse: Pusha T, “It’s Almost Dry”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?