Grammys R&B predictions: Can anyone stop Steve Lacy and Mary J. Blige in album categories?

The R&B field is one of my favorites every year at the Grammys. More often than not the winners tend to reflect passionate choices, regardless of chart positions or name recognition, truly awarding the best of the R&B world. Let’s take a look at the album categories this year, and who’s out front for the awards.

Best R&B Album

It seems like Mary J. Blige will take home her 10th Grammy — and her third for an album — with her record “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).” This year marks one of Blige’s biggest Grammy nomination hauls: she earned six including across-the-board R&B bids, as well as Album of the Year. “Good Morning Gorgeous” was also a big return for Blige, aided by her acclaimed Super Bowl slot, for which she won an Emmy a few months ago. And as we know, the Grammys love rewarding successful comeback eras.

The rest of the nominees are all previous field winners, so they might be able to pull an upset. PJ Morton and Lucky Daye each got into one of the song categories, and while neither of their albums was necessarily huge, both made enough noise that they could pull some votes, especially Daye’s. Chris Brown’s “Breezy (Deluxe)” underperformed, but he’s beloved in the R&B-sphere and hasn’t won in a while. The booing controversy at the AMAs might actually be a positive for him depending on which side academy members come down on — he remains a controversial figure with his history of crimes and scandals — although that incident likely was quickly forgotten.

Robert Glasper tends to be a dark horse in the field, pulling up wins in the past that many didn’t predict. However, the lack of nominations for “Black Radio III” outside of Best R&B Album might show a lack of support; inversely though, it might help him since it’s the only place voters can vote for him, while Daye, Morton, and Blige can all get votes somewhere else.

Will win: Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”

Likeliest upset: Lucky Daye, “Candydrip”

Dark horse: Robert Glasper, “Black Radio III”

Best Progressive R&B Album

This seems to be the place where Steve Lacy will win his first Grammy. For starters, “Gemini Rights” is easily the biggest album in this lineup commercially. Second, Lacy is a previous nominee in this category, so it’s clear that voters care for him and might want to reward him. But perhaps most importantly, after such a huge year (his crossover hit single “Bad Habit” is up for Record and Song of the Year), it’s hard to see voters passing up the opportunity to reward Lacy here, especially given the lower-profile competition. If you want to be adventurous then perhaps Tank and the Bangas or Cory Henry are your way to go, but I’d advise you to stick with Steve.

Will win: Steve Lacy, “Gemini Rights”

Likeliest upset: Tank and the Bangas, “Red Balloon”

Dark horse: Cory Henry, “Operation Funk”

