Grammys rock contenders: Another Foo Fighters sweep, or do Paramore and Metallica pose a threat?

Rock music is far from dead. While some may think the genre has been muted in the public eye, artists both new and old have been representing it and making sure it still gets its flowers. This combination of the young and not-so-young is best seen at the Grammys, where you could see a fresh band like Turnstile compete against a legend like Ozzy Osborne. This year as well, big releases from rock staples as well as ingenues make for an interesting possible rock field.

Foo Fighters are the likely front-runners this year for their new album “But Here We Are.” Not only are they quite the Grammy favorites, having swept the rock field multiple times, but the album became one of their most beloved. It scored an impressive 86 on Metacritic, making it their highest-rated album ever on the aggregator. It’s also the band’s first since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and is largely dedicated to him. As such, you can expect them to be big contenders, with possibilities of even crossing over to the general field. Perhaps the biggest question is what song(s) the band will submit, whether it is the lead single “Rescued” or subsequent singles and fan-favorites like “Show Me How,” “The Teacher,” and “The Glass.”

Another big contender is Paramore. The band’s latest album, “This Is Why,” was their comeback after years without new music. “This Is Why” is also somewhat a return to form after the more pop-oriented sound of their 2018 release, “After Laughter.” The new album was very well received, scoring an 85 on Metacritic. The band could also get in for one of their singles, perhaps the album lead, “This Is Why,” or “The News.” Regardless, Paramore are long overdue another Grammy nomination; their last nomination was Best Rock Song in 2015 for “Ain’t It Fun,” which resulted in their first Grammy win.

A few previous nominees might be returning. Metallica’s new album, “72 Seasons,” received good reviews and had one of the biggest sales weeks for a rock act in recent memory, achieving over 140,000 album units in its first week. It is likely a big contender for nominations in the field, including for its singles “Lux Aeterna” and “72 Seasons.” There’s also Mammoth WVH, who was nominated two years ago for his single “Distance,” a tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen. This year he’s a contender for another big rock radio hit, “Another Celebration at the End of the World,” which will be part of his sophomore album, “Mammoth II.” Likewise, last year’s Best New Artist nominees Maneskin could finally earn overdue rock field nominations with the release of their third studio album, “Rush!” The album was supported by the hits “The Loneliest” and “Supermodel.” Also, keep an eye out for Fall Out Boy, whose album “So Much for Stardust” was one of their most acclaimed and a return to form.

Last but not least, there are some artists that could submit songs in rock despite their albums competing in another genre. Boygenius are the alternative darlings of the year, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see their hit “$20” nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The 1975 will likely also be competing in alternative, but they are likely to submit something in rock, perhaps the album’s biggest hit “About You.” There’s also Artic Monkeys, who could strategically submit to both rock and alternative, perhaps leaving “Body Paint” for the alt field while submitting “Sculptures of Anything Goes” in rock.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?