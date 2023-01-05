First look at Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Gran Turismo’

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first official sneak peek at the upcoming biographical sports drama film “Gran Turismo,” directed by Neill Blomkamp, with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It is based on the video game series of the same name.

A logline: “Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.”

You can check out the sneak peek here:

It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It was produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti under the Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, Trigger Street Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment production banners.

“Gran Turismo” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Entertainment on August 11, 2023.

