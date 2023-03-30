‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’: Paramount+ premiere red carpet interviews with cast and creatives [WATCH]

The Los Angeles premiere of the new Paramount+ original series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” was held on Wednesday, March 29 at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43. Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed several cast members and behind-the-scenes talent including actors Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Jackie Hoffman, Shanel Bailey, Josette Halpert, Vivian Lomolli, Emma Shannon, Dylan Sloane, Madison Thompson and Niamh Wilson, creator Annabel Oakes, “Grease 2” star Lorna Luft, executive producer Alethea Jones, choreographer and director Jamal Sims and executive music producer Justin Tranter on the red carpet. Watch the video above.

The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The show will premiere on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also serves as showrunner and director. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” EVIL) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography was done by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and the original music comes from Grammy Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

