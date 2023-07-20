‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig thinks about dying ‘all the time’

As Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” heads an opening weekend gross many expect will come in north of $100 million, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker is reflecting on one of her latest project’s most enduring memes.

Asked in a new interview with Indiewire if she ever thinks about dying – a reference to the widely shared trailer for “Barbie” that dropped earlier this year – Gerwig answered emphatically.

“Oh, my gosh. All the time. All the time,” Gerwig said. “No, I really do. Really. But I think that is one of the reasons cinema feels like this thing I just want to keep making, because they are these time capsules of something that’s going only one way, it’s only heading in one direction. It’s all the sort of joy of it and the fear of it, all wrapped up into one thing.”

In the “Barbie” trailer, Barbie (Margot Robbie) interrupts a wild dance party with other Barbies to wonder aloud if any of the other citizens of Barbie Land “think about dying.” The moment immediately went viral, sparking numerous jokes, memes, and even merchandise.

“Of the many things I’ve made in my life, Margot at a dance party as Barbie, asking everybody, ‘Do you guys ever think about dying?’ is pretty much the nearest I’ve felt seen by my own work,” Gerwig explained. “It’s moving and also strange. When people first laughed at that, I thought, ‘Oh, good, I guess we’re all this way. I guess we all have this.’ And yet we make dolls and get angry at them and go to the dance party and worry alone, and then find each other in the worry and then try to make meaning. I don’t know what else we can do.”

“Barbie” is Gerwig’s biggest swing as a director thus far and critics have given the film a stamp of approval, with special awards attention already focused on costar Ryan Gosling and the film’s production design, costumes, cinematography, and original music.

The movie is out in theaters on July 21.

