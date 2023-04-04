In Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ trailer, no one’s gonna beach anyone off [Watch]

Warner Bros. had some fun (fun, fun) on Tuesday with the release of a new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The latest teaser eschews the “2001” spoof of December’s marketing material and instead opts for a more straightforward look at the July release co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Set to the Beach Boys’ track “Fun, Fun, Fun,” the new “Barbie” trailer establishes Barbie Land, where everyone is either a Barbie or a Ken. Margot Robbie stars as the title Barbie, with Ryan Gosling as her main Ken. But other Kens include Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. There are more Barbies too, played by Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, and many others. Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Helen Mirren are in this as well. The tone of the trailer is daffy and whimsical and shows off the comedic chemistry between Gosling and Robbie. The whole thing ends with a bit of childish wordplay: a confrontation on the beach between Kens that has each threatening to “beach off” the other. It’s only when Barbie interrupts by saying “no one’s gonna beach anyone off” that things cool down.

Gerwig, a three-time Oscar nominee for “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” said previously it was the challenge of making “Barbie” that sparked her interest. “I think it was that feeling I had that it would be a really interesting terror,” she told Lipa last year. “Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”

In addition to the all-star cast, Gerwig has assembled an incredible group of artisans. Some of the big names include Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”), music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”) and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (“The Shape of Water,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”).

“Barbie” is out in theaters on July 21.

