Greta Gerwig wanted Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet to cameo in ‘Barbie’

“Barbie” is Greta Gerwig’s first film as a solo director without either Saoirse Ronan or Timothee Chalamet in the cast, but that doesn’t mean Gerwig didn’t try to find room for her beloved actors.

Speaking to CinemaBlend as part of the all-encompassing “Barbie” press tour, Gerwig revealed the “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” stars almost appeared in the forthcoming film in “specialty” cameos.

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

Gerwig added, “But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

That there was a role for Ronan in “Barbie” is not new news. Back in September, Ronan told People she was supposed to do a cameo in the project but had scheduling issues with “The Outrun.”

“There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie,” Ronan said at the time. “I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

At the time, Ronan added she had hoped to get into “Barbie” via reshoots. Alas, that didn’t pan out. “I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?’”

Maybe next time.

“Barbie” is out July 21.

