Guillermo del Toro looking to add Emmy to Oscar collection with ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

Guillermo del Toro‘s mantlepiece must be a bit crowded by now. He won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture in 2018 for “The Shape of Water” and followed that up with another Oscar win this year for Best Animated Feature for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” But the director, who has another three Oscar nominations to his name, may have to make a little more room on that shelf in the future as he could well win an Emmy this year for his new Netflix series “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”

“Cabinet of Curiosities” is an anthology series that presents eight episodes of horror-fuelled stories replete with all-star casts, stunning visuals, and del Toro’s trademark style. Among those appearing: Andrew Lincoln, Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham, and Dan Stevens. The series has been received warmly by critics and has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critical consensus reading: “Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro lends his household name to a collection of spooky tales directed by genre veterans and promising newcomers — with each curious trinket adding up to a treasure trove of gothic storytelling.”

Among those singing its praises was Brian Tallerico of The Playlist who wrote: “Given the peaks that this series reaches and the overall quality of the filmmaking, this is a smashing success.” Olly Richards of Empire observed: “The horror is of the campfire story kind, scary enough to make you put an extra light on but not aiming to ruin your sleep for the foreseeable. It’s tremendously fun and a great showcase for some emerging horror directors. Hopefully, this cabinet has many doors left to open.” And Roger Ebert’s Nick Allen noted that the series “boasts a master’s standards. Every story from its murderer’s row of notable horror directors… has the level of detail that goes into an immersive del Toro feature, with immense value placed here on production design. It’s not just the promise of a good scare that casts a spell, but it’s the exquisite corpses, furnished haunted houses, nightmarish paintings, and more.”

The series is a hit with critics and del Toro’s works are always popular with awards voters. It currently sits outside of our predicted six nominees for Best Limited Series: “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “George and Tammy,” “White House Plumbers,” “Blackbird,” “Fleishman in Trouble,” and, in top spot, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

