Gwendoline Christie: Double Emmy nominee for ‘The Sandman’ and ‘Wednesday’?

Gwendoline Christie has had another great year on television, with scene-stealing turns in both drama and comedy series. After appearing in Netflix’s acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s “The Sandman,” the “Game of Thrones” star was featured in another Netflix hit, the widely popular “Wednesday.”

“The Sandman” follows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the personification of dreams who escapes from an occult ritual after 106 years and tries to re-establish his realm, the Dreaming. Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, and the show’s iteration of the Devil. Tom Ellis‘ “Lucifer” took a more liberal approach in its adaptation of Gaiman’s character, but Christie’s iteration is far closer to the version found in Gaiman’s original work.

Episode four features a scene wherein Morpheus visits hell and talks with Lucifer. It’s a fantastic example of Christie’s portrayal of the devil, as she turns any preconceptions audiences typically have about what Luficer is like on their head. Dressed in delicate white, Christie’s voice is as soft and silky as her outfit, her words slipping out of her mouth like treacle. It makes for a startling performance, her cherub-baby-like demeanor contrasting with her status as Lucifer. Karama Horne of The Wrap said that Lucifer is “masterfully played” by Christie, “who is equally impressive, exuding power, grace, and loathing with a lilt of an eyebrow.”

Our current six nominees for Best Guest Drama Actress are Hope Davis (“Succession”), Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”), Fiona Shaw (“Andor”), Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”), Cherry Jones (“Succession”), and, in first place, Harriet Walter (“Succession”). Among the other guest actresses hoping for a bid are Hiam Abbass (“Succession”), Betsy Brandt (“Better Call Saul”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), and “The Last of Us” actresses Storm Reid and Nico Parker.

Christie has more of a main role in “Wednesday,” which continues the story of “The Addams Family.” The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy and struggles to fit in with both her family and the school while she also becomes embroiled in a local murder mystery. Plus, she also butts ahead with the Academy’s principal — Christie’s Larissa Weems, who is a shapeshifting former student of the Academy and was actually the roommate of Wednesday’s mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Christie is equally impressive in “Wednesday” and plays the principal with gravitas and elegance befitting that of Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada.” In her first scene as Weems, Christie comes out on top as she explains Wednesday’s place in the academy. She holds poise with a gentle power while she also demonstrates a sense of concern for students plus a snarky side full of smiling put-downs and gentle barbs.

It’s a packed performance. Chris Sasaguay of Collider wrote that Christie is “clearly having the time of her life” in the role, which she plays with “poise and elegance.” He wrote: “Weems, and Christie in the role, are breathtaking. Icy blonde curled hair sits on her head. Crimson lipstick contrasts her indigo blue eyes. And a closet consists of the best for a sophisticated wardrobe. Larissa Weems is a commanding and fabulous presence as the Principal to Nevermore Academy.”

Our current predicted eight nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actress are Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”), Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), and, in first place, Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”). Among the other featured funny women hoping for a bid are Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

These would be her second and third Emmy nominations. She was previously nominated in 2019 for Best Drama Supporting Actress for playing Brienne of Tarth in “Game of Thrones.” She lost out to Julia Garner, who won for “Ozark.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions