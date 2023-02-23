‘Hacks’ Season 3 production takes a pause as Jean Smart recovers from heart procedure

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Hacks” has paused while star Jean Smart recovers from a heart procedure, Variety reports. Smart announced on Instagram Thursday that she has already undergone the procedure and it went well.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Smart wrote. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

In the comments, “Hacks” co-creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky offered their support to their star, as did her co-stars Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Sibelly, and Mark Indelicato.

In a joint statement provided to Variety, HBO Max and studio Universal Television sent Smart well-wishes. “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend,” they said.

A production restart date has not yet been set. Season 3 is not expected to make the May 31 cutoff for Emmys contention this year. Smart won Emmys in 2021 and 2022 for her performance as acerbic but generous standup comedian Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas legend who becomes a mentor figure to an entitled young comedy writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Though their generation gap leads to conflict, the women grow to learn from and relate to each other.

Smart also won a SAG Award in 2022 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and is nominated again at this weekend’s SAG Awards for her performance. “Hacks” is also up for the Comedy Ensemble SAG. On the film side, she’s nominated as part of the cast of “Babylon.”

