‘Hacks’ Season 3 production shut down during writers strike

Production on Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max series “Hacks” has been shut down and will remain dark for the duration of the writers’ strike, Deadline reported on Thursday.

According to the trade site, production on Season 3 began all the way back in November 2022. After a holiday break, the “Hacks” cast and crew returned in January 2023 to continue shooting the third season. Production was then paused in February after star Jean Smart underwent a heart procedure. “Hacks” Season 3 resumed again in March, per Deadline’s report.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Smart wrote on Instagram in February. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

“Hacks” Season 3 was never going to make this year’s Emmys deadline, but the show is expected to factor heavily into the 2024 Emmys cycle. With the writers’ strike only in its first week and little agreement between the writers and the studios on demands, it’s unclear when a deal will be reached.

When “Hacks” Season 3 does return, however, the show will pick up a year after the events of the Season 2 finale, when Deborah (Smart), off the success of her stand-up special, has fired Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in an effort to let the younger comic thrive in her career.

“Deborah… the success of the special has given her newfound relevance, cultural cachet. She’s more famous than she has been in a really, really long time. I think she did something kind in a lot of ways and also in a way that’s self-protective in letting Ava go. The newfound relevance kind of throws that into question whether or not she feels like she really can be without her,” “Hacks” co-creator, writer, executive producer, and director Lucia Aniello previously told Gold Derby. “[Ava’s] doing great. She’s actually doing fantastically well as well.”

“Hacks” is the latest show impacted by the writers’ strike. All the late-night shows have gone dark and “Saturday Night Live” has postponed the remainder of its season.

