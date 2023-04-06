Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss and others to guest on fifth and final season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Longtime “Simpsons” voice Hank Azaria, Broadway superstar Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn and David Paymer will be featured as guest stars on the fifth and final season of the Prime Video hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an Emmy juggernaut that raises the curtain on its last act with a three-episode premiere on April 14. The show will then roll out new episodes each Friday until the series finale on May 26, airing nine episodes in total.

Azaria has supplied the voice of more than 100 characters as part of the “Simpsons” vocal cast, also starring on the series “Brockmire” and “Huff” and poised to co-star on the new limited series “Hello Tomorrow!” opposite Billy Crudup. He’s a six-time Emmy winner. Foster is a Broadway stage dynamo who won Tony Awards for lead actress in a musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in 2002 and the revival of “Anything Goes” in 2011. She was also nominated for a Tony in 2022 for “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman. Foster previously starred in the ABC Family series “Bunheads” for “Mrs. Maisel” creator-showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2012-13.

Criss won a 2018 Emmy for lead actor in a limited series for his portrayal of spree killer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” Actor-writer-producer Strong was a two-time Emmy winner as writer and producer of the 2012 Best Miniseries/Movie winner “Game Change” and personally earned three nominations in 2022 for his fact-based Hulu limited series “Dopesick” starring Michael Keaton. As an actor, he was a regular on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and worked with Sherman-Palladino as a recurring player on “Gilmore Girls.”

Gunn was a regular (Kirk Gleason) on “Gilmore Girls” throughout its run and also portrays Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paymer is a character acting veteran and Oscar nominee (supporting actor for “Mr. Saturday Night” in 1993) who also appeared in such features as “Get Shorty,” “City Slickers” and “The American President” as well as on Broadway this year with Billy Crystal in the stage version of “Mr. Saturday Night,” He’s recurred as Harry Drake on “Mrs. Maisel” since the show’s first season in 2017.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been an Emmy stalwart from the get-go, generating 66 nominations and 20 wins throughout its first four seasons. That total includes six wins alone for Sherman-Palladino, who has taken home Emmy trophies for writing, directing, producing and music supervision. The show was voted Best Comedy Series in 2018 and earned bids in the category each of its four seasons. It’s also produced Emmy wins for regulars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub as well as guest stars Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

The show is currently tied for sixth place with “Wednesday” in the Gold Derby combined Emmy odds for comedy series at 14/1.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

