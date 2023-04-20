‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham gets into the holiday spirit with new Apple special

Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham is coming to town later this year with her first-ever holiday special. Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that the “Ted Lasso” star will host “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” which the streamer called “a new, musical holiday special” that “will deliver a captivating night to remember, featuring dazzling performances and musical numbers from the Olivier nominated actress.” Expect surprise guests as well. “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” will be recorded live at the London Coliseum this year.

Some more details about the show provided by an Apple press release: “Produced for Apple TV+ by Done + Dusted, the new holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award-winner Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco.”

Before breaking out on “Ted Lasso” as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, Waddingham was best known for her work on stage. The Emmy-winning comedy has taken advantage of Waddingham’s singing prowess on numerous occasions. In the first season, Waddingham performed “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” In Season 2, the actress got to sing the Christmas favorite “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” during a holiday episode and, later, “Never Gonna Give You Up” during a funeral.

Waddingham is a two-time Emmy Award nominee and won Best Comedy Supporting Actress at the 2021 Emmy Awards. She’s expected to receive another nomination this year for “Ted Lasso.”

