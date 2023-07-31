Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Hannah Waddingham is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “International Break” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on May 17 and is the 10th episode of the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy.

In this installment, Edwin (Sam Richardson) tries to recruit Rebecca (Waddingham) into joining his new Super League. During the meeting with other team owners, in which Edwin reveals his plan to overcharge tickets, Rebecca castigates him for trying to take football away from the working class, resulting in everyone declining Edwin’s offer. Rupert (Anthony Head) tries to kiss Rebecca, who rejects him, having finally let go of her anger towards him. Later, Rebecca becomes the new investor in Keeley’s (Juno Temple) PR firm.

The 2021 winner in this category, Waddingham is on her third consecutive nomination for “Ted Lasso.” She faces her co-star Temple for the third time, in addition to Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), defending champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

“Ted Lasso” earned 21 nominations this year for a three-season total of 61. It has won 11 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

