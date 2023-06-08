Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (‘1923’) could both set new Emmy age records

Unlike “1883” before it, “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” is slated to run for two seasons rather than one. This means it’s eligible to compete in the drama series categories at this year’s Emmys, with its best chances at recognition lying with stars Helen Mirren (age 77) and Harrison Ford (age 80). The Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor hopefuls are poised to smash multiple Emmy age records just by being nominated, and they can break even more if they win.

As the older brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) from “1883,” Ford’s Jacob Dutton is the great-great-uncle of contemporary “Yellowstone” character John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). Paramount Plus’ “1923” focuses on Jacob and his wife, Cara (Mirren), as they operate their Montana ranch amidst a never-ending barrage of hardships. In keeping with the franchise’s running theme, they and the rest of their family continually prioritize the protection of their land above all else.

If nominated, both Mirren and Ford will make history as the oldest performers to ever compete in their categories. She would take the drama actress title from Angela Lansbury (70, “Murder She Wrote,” 1996) and he would supplant Anthony Hopkins (79, “Westworld,” 2017). In fact, in terms of age, Ford would outpace every person who has earned TV academy recognition as a continuing series lead, including comedy record holder Jane Fonda (79, “Grace and Frankie,” 2017).

Since he also appears in a supporting capacity on the Apple TV Plus comedy “Shrinking,” Ford can make further Emmys history as the oldest actor to receive simultaneous notices for regular performances on two different continuing series. In general, the only two older individuals who have ever contended for multiple Emmys at once are Jack Gilford and Hume Cronyn, who were, respectively, only 11 and seven days older than Ford will be when this year’s nominations are announced. Gilford achieved the feat in 1989 (comedy guest, “The Golden Girls”; drama guest, “Thirtysomething”), while Cronyn did so in 1992 (movie/limited lead, “Christmas on Division Street”; movie/limited supporting, “Broadway Bound”).

Naturally, both “1923” stars (whose next birthdays will occur before the upcoming Emmys ceremony) could also become their categories’ all-time oldest winners. Those drama actor and actress titles currently belong to Richard Kiley (66, “A Year in the Life,” 1988) and Glenn Close (62, “Damages,” 2009), while the comedy supporting actor one is held by Henry Winkler (72, “Barry,” 2018). Ford would be said comedy category’s second oldest nominee, after Alan Arkin (85-86, “The Kominsky Method,” 2019-2020).

After supporting champs Ray Walston (81, “Picket Fences,” 1996) and Maggie Smith (81, “Downton Abbey,” 2016), Ford would be the third oldest person ever nominated for any dramatic acting Emmy. Aside from Hopkins, the only others who would rank ahead of Mirren are featured players Leo G. Carroll (79-80, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” 1966-1967), Christopher Walken (79, “Severance,” 2022) and William Shatner (78, “Boston Legal,” 2009).

Mirren’s extensive Emmys resume consists of 10 TV movie/limited series actress nominations and one in the corresponding supporting category. She has been lauded by the academy four times for her lead performances in “Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness” (1996), “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999), “Elizabeth I” (2006) and “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007).

Ford, on the other hand, has never been nominated for an Emmy before, but he can take comfort in the fact that the same applied to the last four drama actor winners. With his ability to continue the four-decade tradition of there being at least one dual acting Emmy nominee per year and his and Mirren’s universal popularity, each and every one of these age records is well within their reach.

