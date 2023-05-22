‘That is my face’: Harrison Ford stands up for de-aged Indiana Jones

“It belongs in the final cut.”

Harrison Ford isn’t allowing for any critiques of the flashback scenes in “Indiana Jones at the Dial of Destiny.” At a press conference following the debut of the picture at the Cannes Film Festival, the 80-year-old performer, who earlier received a surprise honorary Palme D’Or through misty eyes during a standing ovation, stood up for the way images of his younger self are incorporated into the movie. He also explained how the “de-aging” technique seen in “Dial” is different from what you’ll see of Jeff Bridges in “Tron Legacy” or even Robert De Niro in “The Irishman.”

​​“I know that that is my face,” the Academy Award-nominated actor said. “It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic—that’s what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we’ve made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]…”

He also added some thoughts that had less to do with the technology: “It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real… I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.”

The movie magic seen in James Mangold’s film, however, does not have Ford wishing he had access to a real Dial of Destiny-like time travel device. About his current age he said, “I’m very happy with it, but I don’t look back and say, ‘I wish I was that guy again,’ because I don’t.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was met with muted praise at the festival. Most critics found aspects to enjoy, but admitted the picture didn’t quite come together as a whole. “It’s not the original trilogy,” is the vibe you’ll get from scanning the 31 reviews currently linked from Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s better than “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull.”

The film will be released in theaters across North America on June 30.

