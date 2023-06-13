Emmy spotlight: Harrison Ford is no ‘Shrinking’ violet

Harrison Ford is having a banner year with the release of two major TV shows and the return of the whip-cracking Indiana Jones in the franchise’s fifth outing. But one of those three projects is offering Ford fans something we perhaps haven’t seen before — his exacting comedic skills in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.”

Created by Jason Segel, “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, and “Ted Lasso” actor/writer Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking” follows Segel as a somewhat-broken therapist who is struggling to hold things together following the death of his wife. Jessica Williams co-stars as a fellow therapist while Ford plays their boss — a senior therapist who has Parkinson’s disease. The show has quickly become a star vehicle for Ford to display his wonderful comedic prowess. The writers wisely use Ford’s gruff and grumpy demeanor to wring out every ounce of comedy from his dry line readings, with Ford turning throwaway moments into laugh-out-loud jokes. He is, by far, the best thing about the show, as critics have noted.

Lucy Mangan (The Guardian) wrote: “Whether high on edibles or putting down his whiny colleagues, Ford’s dry delivery is spot on. He’s perfect for this therapy-based sitcom from Ted Lasso’s creators.” She continued: “It is Ford – in only his second ever small screen role and the first to let him remind us all of his comic as well as dramatic chops – who holds it all together. His dry delivery of Paul’s acerbic one-liners and verdicts on his younger colleagues’ antics provides a much-needed counterpoint to the schmaltz that often threatens to overwhelm, and his gravitas grounds a show whose fluffy pieces could otherwise easily float away.”

John Nugent (Empire) explained: “It’s Harrison Ford who is the biggest surprise. It might seem strange to call an iconic 80-year-old A-lister a ‘revelation,’ but this is only his second TV gig, and… arguably his first purely comic role; as it turns out, he has an aptitude for LOLs. Cannily, the writers lean into Ford’s own reputation for grumpiness, lending him deliciously blunt material while speaking the therapeutic language of love and respect.”

And Alan Sepinwall (Rolling Stone) proclaimed: “The show’s greatest asset turns out to be Harrison Ford. Ford’s facility with delivering jokes shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who’s watched even five minutes of him as Han Solo or Indiana Jones. But he’s very rarely placed himself in a purely comedic project like this… But if it’s a muscle he rarely exercises, it is still in incredible shape.” He continued: “Most of it, though, comes from his delivery, and from his ability to commit to the reality of this character… even as he fits in seamlessly alongside more natural comedians like Segel and Williams. He hasn’t done nearly enough of this in his career, given how utterly wonderful he is at it.”

This rapturous response to Ford’s raucous time in this comedy has landed the icon squarely in our lineup of predicted nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. We predict he’ll be nominated alongside Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), and Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”). There are a few reasons why we think he’s almost nailed on to land this nomination.

Firstly, Ford has never been nominated for an Emmy before. He was nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for Best Actor for “Witness” (losing to William Hurt for “Kiss of the Spider Woman”), but never for an Emmy. This isn’t that shocking — this show and “1923” are his first two major TV shows in a long, long while. But, still, a large portion of Emmy voters are made up of actors who likely have all looked up to Han Solo/Indiana Jones since they were kids watching him in the 1970s and 1980s. They will want to reward this icon with a first-ever Emmy nomination at the first chance they get — and this is that chance.

Ford is also a veteran of the acting game and voters are often quick to nominate those kinds of status heroes, particularly in the supporting categories. Shalhoub has earned four bids for “Maisel” plus a win in 2019 while Winkler garnered three nominations and one win (in 2018) for “Barry.” Paul Reiser was nominated for “The Kominsky Method” in 2021, Alan Arkin was nominated for the same show in 2019 and 2020, and Ed O’Neil was nominated in 2011, 2012, and 2013 for “Modern Family.” Ford would fit right into this pattern but boasts even more of a star name, which would only be an extra boost in his quest here.

Emmy voters also love dramatic actors who turn to comedy. It shows voters their versatility as performers and they are quick to reward these actors. The aforementioned Arkin earned nominations and, so, too, did his “The Kominsky Method” costars Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman, both major A-listers like Ford. Douglas reaped three lead nominations for his acting while Freeman earned a Comedy Guest Actor bid in 2021 (Freeman lost to Dave Chappelle for “Saturday Night Live”). Plus, Mahershala Ali was nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actor in 2020 for “Ramy,” while in the same year, Sterling K. Brown was nominated in the same category for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (both lost to Dan Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”). Ford would be the latest dramatic actor to turn his hand to comedy and receive some Emmy recognition for it.

What also helps is the fact that Ford has multiple projects out there. He also stars in the drama series “1923” and he is on the precipice of a Best Drama Actor bid. He might not get that nomination but his role in that show helps his nomination chances for “Shrinking,” as does “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” That movie’s release date comes in just a few weeks, in time for Emmy voting, so voters will have Ford firmly in their minds thanks to that iconic movie and “1923,” too. It just makes it all the more likely that they will put his name down on this ballot and give the veteran hero his first-ever Emmy bid. And it would be very well deserved.

