Harrison Ford (‘Shrinking’) soars into fourth place tie in Emmy comedy supporting actor race

Don’t look now, but Indiana Jones is making his move.

Well, the man who portrays him is, anyway.

Harrison Ford has soared into a tie for fourth place in the Emmy comedy supporting actor race for his role as Dr. Paul Rhodes, a quiet, aging therapist coping with Parkinson’s disease in the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking.” He’s now deadlocked with Anthony Cardigan of “Barry” in fourth in the Gold Derby combined count with 10/1 odds. He trails only frontrunner Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary,” two-time defending champ Brett Goldstein from “Ted Lasso” (who ironically happens to be a co-creator and an executive producer on “Shrinking”) and “Barry’s” Henry Winkler (another former category winner).

The rise of the 80-year-old film icon has been somewhat meteoric. He stood in 10th place when “Shrinking” premiered over Apple on January 27 and was still there in early February. By March 18, he had risen to seventh place. But it’s since the beginning of April over the past week that Ford’s jump has been most dramatic. He’s leapfrogged Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”) to tie Cardigan. Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”) round out the category top 10.

Ford is also eligible in the drama lead actor faceoff for the western “1923,” where he has remained steady in 9th place since voting kicked off.

It’s also worthy of note that the star of “Shrinking,” Jason Segel, has floated up to tie for sixth with Donald Glover of “Atlanta” at 22/1 in the combined lead comedy actor count. He was eighth when the show premiered at the end of January.

